Detroit Lions' Biggest Offseason Questions After Missing the Playoffs

The Detroit Lions did not expect to be sitting home when the 2025 NFL playoffs began.

A challenging season concluded with the team only winning a total of nine games. Several key questions now must be answered by the front office, which is tasked with plugging holes and significantly improving the roster.

Here are the biggest Lions offseason questions that will be monitored over the next several months.

Will key veterans retire?

Offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Dan Skipper may be forced into retirement, due to the accumulation of wear and tear playing a physical sport.

"This might be the last one," Skipper told reporters, following the Lions' victory against the Bears in the season finale. "Comes a time with all of us that we're done. I got some medical stuff that might push me out, so, it's tough."

Detroit also has tough decisions on aging veterans that are pending free agents.

Who will Lions prioritize in free agency?

It is expected that veterans Alex Anzalone and DJ Reader may wind up playing in different uniforms next season.

Unfortunately, one of the biggest surprises from the season-ending media session of general manager Brad Holmes is the potential the organization may move on from running back David Montgomery.

The former Chicago Bears running back formed a dynamic duo with Jahmyr Gibbs. With the speedy former first-round draft pick emerging, there may no longer be room for Montgomery at his elevated price tag.

A player that earned a contract extension is defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad. It is expected that he could earn near $10 million annually, after recording 11 sacks in Kelvin Sheppard's defense.

If the two sides can reach an agreement, Detroit's defensive line would benefit from having the 30-year-old for at least one more season.

Detroit could prioritize bringing back Roy Lopez and Amik Robertson, both of whom excelled when given opportunities.

Will Jared Goff restructure his contract?

The former No. 1 overall NFL draft pick carries a very hefty $69.6 million salary-cap hit heading into 2026, all but guaranteeing it will be restructured.

A large portion of his 2026 base salary of $55 million will be converted into bonus money.

If the deal is restructured, Goff will be playing under center for at least the next two to three seasons.

Which drafted players will earn lucrative contract extensions?

It is expected running back Jahmyr Gibbs is in line for a massive new contract.

At the very least, the fifth-year option should be picked up for linebacker Jack Campbell. A long-term extension could be reached still, but the talented linebacker has a fifth-year option of approximately $22,990,000 for the 2027 season. Gibbs' fifth-year option is approximately $14,143,000.

For others, like Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, the team must determine what their long-term health outlook is.

Holmes was asked if their injuries changed how the team could allocate free-agent monies this offseason.

"That’s fair to ask. I do think that the priorities for those players have not changed, but obviously more medical information has to be gathered," Holmes said. "But, we know who they are, we know what kind of players they are. But, in terms of them suffering some season-ending injuries, and the decisions that we’ve got to make off of that, there’s just a lot more information that we’re going to need to get, which we will get.

"That’s not going to be forgotten about. So, it’s a little bit too early to say that because of those injuries happening that’s freed up to get other guys.”

Who will be next offensive coordinator?

Among the most pressing questions will be who ends up landing the vacant offensive coordinator position.

The team is casting a very wide net, but former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has emerged as a fan favorite.

Others in the mix include Jake Peetz of the Seahawks, Arthur Smith of the Steelers, Mike Kafka of the Giants and Zac Robinson of the Falcons.

