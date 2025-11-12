Detroit Lions CB, DE Return to Practice, Start Return Window
The Detroit Lions have started the 21-day practice clock on defensive end Marcus Davenport and cornerback D.J. Reed.
Both were spotted at the portion of practice open to the media at the team's Allen Park Performance Center.
Those not spotted include running back Sione Vaki, tight end Brock Wright, right tackle Penei Sewell, cornerback Terrion Arnold, safety Kerby Joseph and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
Reed has been rehabbing from a hamstring injury, while Davenport has missed action due to a strained pectoral muscle.
It is not expected that either will return against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it places them on track to return by the beginning of December, in line with what Dan Campbell has shared when asked for updates.
Campbell was asked prior to practice what his reaction was to the team being among the worst in the league in pass-rush win rate.
“I mean look, the stats are stats. I can’t deny that, I don’t what that is. I don’t feel that way, but yet I’m not going through everything and calculating what that is or isn’t. And maybe a win rate is different. Is a win rate a sack? Is that a pressure? Is that an incompletion that was caused? Look, I think we’re able to generate pressure," said Campbell. "Are there things from the other day we wished we would’ve gotten a little more pressure? Yeah. Some of this, it comes back to, man, (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch is not going to get a one-on-one. But when he does, he’s got to win.
"And we trust he will. Well with that, the more resources that go on somebody like him, then whoever’s drawing the one-on-one has got to get it. Because if he gets doubled, he gets nudged. Somebody else is drawing the center, so you’ve got the guard and the center on the turn initially," Campbell added. "And then he bumps him, and then he works his way back out. And so, at some point, you may have one guy that has a one-on-one. He’s got to find a way to push the pocket or edge it and start it, at least. Start the disruption, which now kind of leads to everybody else."
Detroit's defense has been quite comfortable with the amount of quarterback pressures and hits generated, but are aware of the inconsistent sack totals on a weekly basis.
"I feel like we’ve got plenty of ammo. We’ve got the players to do it, we’ve got the scheme to do it, Like I mentioned, (Kelvin Sheppard) Shep’s done an outstanding job," said Campbell. "I think our rush plan has been really good. It did show up the other day, some of these things on third down that we were doing. (Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line) Kacy (Rodgers)’s been great for us, our D-line coach.
"He’s got some really good ideas. As far as that, we always want better. All of us, coaches and players. It doesn’t matter what it is. Whether it’s run game, stopping the run, rushing the passer, explosive plays on offense. You’re always going to want more, but that’s the world we live in, right?”