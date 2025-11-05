Detroit Lions DE, OL Return to Practice, Starting Tackles Miss
The Detroit Lions have started the 21-day practice clock's on two returning players.
Defensive end Josh Paschal, who has missed the first half of the 2025 season dealing with a back injury, and rookie offensive lineman Miles Frazier were spotted at the team's Allen Park Performance Center, during the viewing portion open to the media.
Paschal is returning to a defensive line room that is expected to also get additional reinforcements in the coming weeks.
Marcus Davenport and Ahmed Hassanein should re-join the team soon, giving the team added depth at a position that has performed adequately to start the 2025 season.
Frazier was a four-year starter at LSU and started started 12 games in 2024. His versatility made him an ideal candidate as a late-round draft pick.
According to a pre-draft scouting report from Bleacher Report, "In pass protection Frazier provides a sturdy presence against the bull-rush and penetrators on stunts while providing quick help to his center and tackle on slide protections to keep adjacent gaps secure. Frazier shows good snap timing to pop out of his stance and get to his spot quickly, putting himself in position to establish the first meaningful contact. He is effective against 2i and tight 3-technique alignments but middling redirect skills will get exposed against wide-alignments in the NFL."
Detroit's offensive line is currently dealing with a myriad of injuries, as both starting tackles are banged up and Mahogany is out for the foreseeable future.
Earlier this week, Dan Campbell indicated the Lions' offensive line could be reshuffled, as Trystan Colon could earn added responsibilities.
Those not spotted at practice on Wednesday afternoon include Penei Sewell, Dan Skipper, Taylor Decker, Christian Mahogany, Pat O'Connor and Kerby Joseph.
While cornerback D.J. Reed is eligible to return, it is not expected he will practice yet ahead of the Commanders game.
Those returning also included running back Craig Reynolds.
Lions officially sign three players to practice squad
Ahead of practice, the team officially added three offensive linemen to the practice squad, inking Josh Conley, Chris Hubbard and Netane Muti.
Muti has had previous stints with the Lions, although in 2024 he was lost for the majority of the season due to injury. A shoulder injury landed him on the injured reserve list.
Muti has overcome a torn knee ligament, a Lisfranc injury and a torn Achilles.
Hubbard entered the league in 2013 and had previous stints with the Steelers, Browns, Titans and Giants.