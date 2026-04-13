Detroit Lions Do Not Feel Forced to Target OT, DE in 2026 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions feel comfortable with the free agent additions of defensive end D.J. Wonnum and offensive tackle Larry Borom.

General manager Brad Holmes acknowledged during his annual pre-draft media session both are starting caliber players.

As a result, the team does not feel a strong sense of pressure to supplement the roster with a defensive end or offensive tackle in the draft.

Granted, if the best player available happens to be playing at those positions, the Lions are going to continue to add them, irregardless of what position they play.

“I’ve said in the past, I thought Borom put out good tape this year. You don’t have a crystal ball, but from what last thing I saw on tape, I do think that he’s got starter level ability, and same as Wonnum. You’re talking about guys that have been starters in the NFL," said Holmes. "But, just kind of look at where the trend is going, where the arrows going the last time, they’re still young.

"But we feel good about both of them, so we don’t feel like it’s, you know, we have to supplement them.”

At No. 17, many pundits still believe the Lions will target a player in the trenches, as there could be seven first round offensive lineman selected in the first-round this year.

Prepared for development

Even if the Lions do target a lineman early, there is still an expectation that the player will have a certain level of growing pains.

“I think any time you’re dealing with a rookie, I don’t care where you’re drafting at, you’re going to have to be prepared for a little bit of a growth period. It’s hard to say. Some guys may be a little bit more ready, but you just never know," said Holmes. "I can’t really give you a good answer on that one in terms of day one right now because any time you draft a rookie, you have to be prepared for some development and growth period.”

Tate Ratledge was thrust into the center position early, but was much more comfortable at the guard position, where he played the majority of his collegiate career.

Despite having a solid rookie season, Ratledge understood there were many improvements he needed to make heading into his second NFL season.

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