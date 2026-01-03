Detroit Lions Elevate Two From Practice Squad, Place OL on IR

The Detroit Lions have officially elevated two players from the practice squad

On Saturday afternoon, the team revealed those elevated include tight end Zach Horton and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard.

The team also placed offensive lineman Trystan Colon on the injured reserve list.

Earlier, the team downgraded offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, as he was not activated from the reserve/injured list and will not appear in the finale.

Detroit's offense must be aware of the Bears' defense, as they one of the more opportunistic units in the National Football League.

In his first season, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has the defense among the top teams in the league at forcing turnovers.

Lions offensive coordinator John Morton was asked if there is anything particular that the Bears' defense does that jumps out to him on tape that has allowed them to rack up all the takeaways they have in 2025.

“I think when you watch the offensive teams, some of those are bad decisions and some of those are bad technique and routes. Now, they have some corners that are long and lanky, and they can run a little bit. And so, they’ve got a little bit of length, so we have to be selective in everything," said Morton. "But with our guys, I really think our detail and our technique and our route-running is awesome. And I think when you don’t do that and you try to force a ball, that’s where all these picks are happening. And they get around the ball, listen, they do a great job of rallying to the ball."

Detroit's first-year coordinator highlighted what he saw on film, when he watched the Bears face the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.

"You saw it, the 49ers the first play of the game. They tried to throw a slant, the corner’s inside technique, ball tip, he’s right there. So, they seem to be, they’re always getting around the ball, that’s the biggest thing," said Morton. "And our guys do a great job of finishing towards the ball, and we do a great job of holding onto the ball. And Jared's always made great decisions. I think it’s a cool thing. It’s the same thing when we were going into the Rams. We were playing the Rams, they were one of the tops in the league and we did a good job there.

"But, I think that’s the biggest thing that jumps out, I just think sometimes it’s a poor decision," Morton added. "Now, they make some great, there were a couple in there that were some great picks. They do a good job of punching the ball and we’ve shown those guys all that. So, that’s the biggest thing that jumps off the tape.”

