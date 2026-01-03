Isaac TeSlaa Has 'Grown' More Than Any Other Young Lions Player

The Detroit Lions invested draft capital to be able to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft to select wideout Isaac TeSlaa.

Dan Campbell, speaking to local reporters, expressed the third-round pick is the young player on the roster who has grown the most this year.

This season, TeSlaa recorded 15 catches for 221 yards and six touchdowns. His ability to come down with contested catches has been eye-opening.

“Yeah, he’s done a really good job. And I would say he’s probably grown more than anybody has throughout the year, as far as our young guys," said Campbell. "He’s grown the most. And what you love about him is why he’s here. Of course he’s got ability, but he’s smart, he’s instinctive, he’s tough, he’s a finisher, he’s resilient. Every week we’ve been able to put more and more on him. He’s serving a lot of different roles, playing a lot of different positions.

"But, he’s just continued to, he’s one of those guys that broke through probably that rookie wall at some point and just kept going. And that’s what you want. Those are the guys you’re looking for.”

The future is uncertain regarding who is going to run the offense next season.

But if the Lions decide on a new offensive coordinator, the trio of TeSlaa, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams certainly have the potential to grow more and contribute at a very elite level.

"Look, everything in that room starts with (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint. And he sets the standard in that room and the temperature. And there are things that are expected and then along the way those guys have grown. And (Jameson Williams) Jamo’s become one of those guys for us too," said Campbell. "Those are our veteran guys now. They do it the right way and they take pride in their work and they’re as happy as anybody to see one of their guys score or make a play.

"And now, TeSlaa, here we go. He’s at the end of his rookie year and to see the growth, when you do that, you begin to get trust. The trust grows among your teammates, the coaches, everybody," Campbell added further. "And so, I think ultimately you just want to feel like at some point that they feel like he’s one of theirs. ‘You’re one of us.’ And that’s where he’s at right now. TeSlaa’s done that, I feel like.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI