Rams CB Named 2026 Free Agent Detroit Lions Should Target

The Detroit Lions should look to significantly upgrade the defense this offseason.

In 2025, Detroit's defense gave up an average of 24.3 points per game (22nd) and 331.9 yards per game (18th).

Injuries eventually caught up with Kelvin Sheppard's unit yet again, as several key contributors were not available by the time the 2025 season ended.

Detroit's defense, with Sheppard at the helm in his first season as defensive coordinator, was again in the top five in terms of deploying man-to-man coverage in the secondary.

PFF recently listed one 2026 free agent that every National Football League team should pursue.

For Detroit, 2022 second-round pick Roger McCreary was listed as the player general manager Brad Holmes should target.

As Bradley Locker explained, "As the Lions head into an offseason of critical reflection, they’ll likely lament what’s happened to the state of their cornerback room by the end of the last two seasons. Although significant investments have been made, more is needed, especially on the inside with Amik Robertson no longer under contract."

In October of 2025, McCreary was traded by the Titans, along with a conditional 2026 sixth-round pick, to the Rams for a conditional fifth-round pick.

He had a stint on the injured reserve list after suffering a hip injury. McCreary ended up being activated by the Rams in time for the team's Week 17 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

"McCreary represents a younger upgrade at slot corner. The 25-year-old owns a 70.0 overall PFF grade throughout his four-year career, including a 68.7 PFF coverage mark. After joining the Rams midseason, McCreary notched a 79.4 coverage grade, and his 6.9 snaps per target tied for fourth among slot corner," Locker wrote. "The former second-round pick could bring inside-outside versatility with starting upside to Detroit’s corner room."

Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold, DJ Reed and Ennis Rakestraw missed significant time due to various injuries.

Safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch also dealt with significant injuries throughout the season.

Veteran Amik Robertson is not under contract, but could return in 2026, as he expressed meetings with Detroit's front office left him feeling as if the door was not completely closed on a return next season.

Detroit's top needs in free agency appear to be in the trenches, as the team needs to address the center position and at defensive end.

