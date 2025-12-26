Lions Fan Shares What He Wants From Steelers DK Metcalf

Detroit Lions season-ticket holder Ryan Kennedy explained what he was seeking from Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, during a scheduled press conference held on Friday morning.

Last week, a video surfaced showcasing the talented wideout walking over to Kennedy, who reportedly said something that triggered an angry response.

Metcalf proceeded to grab the Lions fan and took a swipe at him.

After Ford Field Stadium security investigated, Kennedy was allowed to remain in his seats after the incident.

Metcalf has reportedly shared with others that he was called derogatory racial slurs and family members were insulted.

As Kennedy explained publicly, "I didn't use any racial slurs, no hate speech. I mean, none of that stuff at the game. Actually never. Fifteen years season ticket holder for the Lions, I've never done that at all. So to DeKaylin, if you're watching this man, just if you could just say that please."

Ryan Kennedy's statement following the exchange with DK Metcalf. "I did not use any racial slurs…no hate speech…none of that stuff at the game"

Attorney Sean Head, who has been retained to represent Kennedy, explained that his client did not use any sort of derogatory slur towards the star wideout.

"We’re here today for one reason: To correct the record," Head explained to reporters, with several reporters listening in on a Zoom call. "Ryan Kennedy did not use the N-word. Ryan Kennedy did not use the C-word. And he did not use any racial slurs whatsoever. At anytime. Those claims are absolutely false.

"After the assault, false accusations of racism and racial slurs were made publicly. As a result, Ryan Kennedy and his family have received threats. They’ve been harassed. And his business has been damaged. We’ve reached out to DK Metcalf’s representatives. We’ve asked that those false accusations be corrected. As of this morning, we have not received a response. Mr. Metcalf does have the ability to explain what was not said."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was cautious with reporters when answering questions about the altercation, indicating there may end up being legal action regarding this matter.

"He did explain to me why he did what he did. I certainly don't condone the behavior, but I support DK. I really don't have a lot to add other than what I just told you," Tomlin said," via Steelers OnSI. "I think he has a hearing this afternoon, an appeals hearing, and I certainly don't want to weigh in prior to that. I have heard more recently that there might be legal ramifications, but I'd better be careful of what I say and how I say it."

