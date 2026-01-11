Detroit Lions Final 2025 Rookie Report Card

The Detroit Lions 2025 rookie draft class has the potential to produce a handful of key contributors in the not too distant future.

Early picks were able to gain valuable playing experience, while late-round picks had to deal with injuries and spent the season steadily developing on the team's practice squad.

Here is our final evaluation of the Lions' 2025 draft class, following their inaugural NFL campaign.

Tyleik Williams

The former Ohio State defensive lineman appeared in all 17 games for Detroit (10 starts). He finished with 18 tackles, one sack, 17 pressures, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Speaking with reporters following the conclusion of the season, Williams expressed his future goal is to win more battles and to pressure the quarterback even more.

"For me, just more pressure on the quarterback," Williams expressed. "I won some rushes, but I'm not winning them at the rate I want to win them at."

He should see increased opportunities in 2026, as the team is not expected to bring back DJ Reader next year. Williams played 446 defensive snaps in his first year (40 percent).

Grade: C+

Tate Ratledge

It was clear and evident that the former Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman is more comfortable playing right guard than center.

He only had a cup of coffee at training camp playing center, before the decision was made to start Ratledge at right guard.

He was much better against the run (73.5 PFF grade) than in pass protection (58.5 PFF grade).

"It's pretty disappointing, because I hold myself to a high standard as well, so I'd say I didn't even live up to my standard," Ratledge explained to reporters. "But it's a building block, it's something I've got a baseline to build on."

The team may still count on him to play center in the future, but Ratledge expressed gratitude and appreciation veteran Graham Glasgow took him under his wings all season.

Grade: C

Isaac TeSlaa

The young rookie is the player Dan Campbell expressed grew the most over the course of his rookie season.

It was quite evident why the team invested draft capital to move up that far to select him.

While some few his selection as luxury, given the team's many other needs, the future is going to be quite bright for the third-round pick.

His catch radius is exceptional and he is slated for even more red zone targets next season.

TeSlaa explained to reporters he was in awe of the sheer amount of talent Detroit's offense possesses.

As the young wideout explained, “As I’m going out to practice, it’s not like I’m thinking like, ‘Oh s***t, these are the guys I’ve been watching my whole life. This is a dream come true.’ It’s just become a reality for me, and it’s been really cool to be a part of it."

He added, "I remember coming in and being really nervous for camp and everything. I felt a lot of pressure and played a bit uptight at first. But, as the season went on and I gained confidence in myself and from those around me, I was able to relax and play better.”

He finished his rookie season with 16 receptions for 239 yards and six touchdowns.

Grade: B

Miles Frazier

The rookie offensive lineman had spot duty in his rookie season, as he dealt with a knee injury suffered back in May.

He spent the early months of his rookie season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, limiting his playing time to just five overall games.

The fifth-round pick appeared mostly in a rotational role at guard.

Dan Campbell indicated in December that every rep Frazier earned in practice and in games would help in his overall development.

"Every rep he gets is only going to help him. Those are real reps against real dudes, real opponents, and that’s the most significant reps he’s had, it’s not even close," Campbell said. "There again, you do the best you can in practice and he’s gotten some good stuff with (Alim McNeill) and those guys, but we’re talking about maybe three weeks of practice and maybe 100 reps if he’s lucky, in practice. Now, that being said, do I want to play him? I’d love to play him some more."

Grade: D-

Ahmed Hassanein

A preseason injury kept the sixth-round pick away from the team for the majority of his rookie season.

Immediately upon his return, he showcased again his loyalty and dediction to wanting to develop in Detroit's defensive scheme.

Hassanein turned down other opportunities to join other team's, before returning to Detroit's practice squad.

He will remain locally and continue his training, with the goal of potentially shedding a few pounds to be even quicker and twitchier when organized team activities and minicamp roll around.

Grade: Incomplete

Dan Jackson

A training camp leg injury completely derailed Jackson's first season. He was placed on the injured reserve list and saw no action in the regular season.

Grade: Incomplete

Dominic Lovett

His first season saw the seventh-rounder be utilized on special teams as an occasional returner.

Next season, the former Georgia Bulldogs wideout will enter training camp with the hopes of earning more playing time in a stacked wide receivers room.

How the organization handles veteran Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy will provide more clues how ready the organization views the talented wideout.

Grade: C-

