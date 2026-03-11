Exploring Impact of Detroit Lions DE Tyrus Wheat Departing

The Detroit Lions currently only have four defensive linemen signed to contracts.

Tyrus Wheat was a player the team did not offer a new contract to. The restricted free agent has reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the Dallas Cowboys worth $1,755,000.

The remaining defensive ends on the roster include Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, Tyler Lacey and Ahmed Hassanein.

Early in free agency, Detroit's front office has made a concerted effort to retool the offensive line and to add a backup running back for David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans.

There have not been many additions on defense, as several key defenders have accepted deals elsewhere.

So far, Detroit has lost Wheat, Amik Robertson, Alex Anzalone and Roy Lopez.

The team did agree to a one-year deal with defensive back Rock Ya-Sin, who earned a slight raise in pay to a total of $4 million for the 2026 FNL season.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is also back for another season in Detroit.

Veteran Al-Quadin Muhammad is expected to earn a bump in pay, but it is uncertain if the 30-year-old will return for another season in Motown.

After securing 11 sacks in 2025, the talented defender is seeking to earn one more lucrative payday.

DJ Reader addresses free agency

Veteran defensive lineman DJ Reader recently spoke with NFL analyst Kay Adams and discussed his future with the Lions.

"I don’t know if I’ll get that chance, for real. We’ll see. Hopefully. I would love to. I love the people there. I love my guys. I love my teammates. They’ve been talking to my agent, I guess," said Reader. "I haven’t had much personal communication, but that doesn’t surprise me. It usually goes one way or another with personal communication in these situations.”

Reader has had a successful two-year run in Motown, but is uncertain if his future is in Motown. The team invested a first-round pick in Tyleik Williams and may look to the draft for a younger defensive tackle.

"Id love to stay somewhere familiar where I wouldn’t have to move or uproot everything," said Reader. "But, it’s just not in my hands right now. I’m waiting to see what the options are.”

Currently, his representatives are handling contract talks, something Reader prefers.

“I feel like you give away negotiating power if you’re the one reaching out trying to see," said Reader. "But I love Brad. I’ve got a good rapport with him and I’ve always enjoyed being around him. I respect the hell out of him. It’s not a pride thing. I’ve just never really had to do it throughout my career, so it would be unfamiliar for me.”

