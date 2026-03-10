Detroit Lions Winners and Losers Through 24 Hours of Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have officially put a wrap on the first day of the NFL's legal tampering period.

With teams able to negotiate contracts with free agents beginning at Noon on Monday, the Lions went to work on fixing their offensive line. After losing a pair of starters, the team made two free agent additions in center Cade Mays and offensive tackle Larry Borom.

Detroit would add another offensive player on day two, signing former Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to a one-year contract.

These moves, along with the losses the Lions had on day one, will have ripple effects on the team's roster in 2026 and beyond.

Here are the Lions' winners and losers through the first 24 hours of NFL free agency and the legal tampering period.

Winners

DT Tyleik Williams

The Lions did not retain defensive tackle Roy Lopez on Monday, as he signed a two-year deal to return to the Arizona Cardinals. Lopez was one of the players ahead of Williams in the defensive line rotation last year, and Williams could be in line for a much bigger role in 2026.

A first-round pick of the Lions in last year's draft, Williams saw his snap count steadily increase as the season went on. Another nose tackle, DJ Reader, is also a free agent and it appears as though the Lions may not have interest in bringing him back, so the Ohio State product could be set up to be a key contributor next to Alim McNeill on the Lions' defensive line.

QB Jared Goff

The last few days leading up to free agency were tough for the Lions' offense, as David Montgomery, Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker were all sent away. However, the team added two offensive linemen on the first day of the legal tampering period and are setting themselves up to protect the veteran quarterback Goff.

In Cade Mays, the Lions have their established center moving forward. Larry Borom projects to be a swing tackle with starter upside, and the team also added interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs for competitive depth as well. Goff's offensive line has been retooled, and it's clear the Lions are committed to protecting him.

RG Tate Ratledge

The signing of Mays also has a big impact on right guard Tate Ratledge, who before the signing was viewed as a potential center option. As a rookie, Ratledge took plenty of training camp reps at center after Frank Ragnow announced his retirement.

Ratledge had not played center in college, but seemed open to the thought of playing the position as a professional. He wound up starting every game at right guard, and put together a strong enough year to indicate that he could be the option at the position for the future. Now, with the Mays signing, he can remain on the right side of the interior line and continue his development.

Losers

OT Gio Manu

Manu is entering a massive third NFL season, and his path to a starting spot may have gotten steeper with the addition of Borom. Penei Sewell will anchor one side of the offensive line, and it could be either the left or right side with Taylor Decker being released.

Now, with the addition of Borom, Manu has more competition to work with. He missed significant time last season with a knee injury after making his first career start, which cost him valuable practice reps that could've aided his development.

The Lions had previously discussed the potential of Manu playing guard last offseason. With the team also adding Mays and Scruggs and already having two starting guards returning, Manu may not even have a clear path to playing time should he ultimately slide inside. He needs to have a strong training camp.

DC Kelvin Sheppard

The Lions' defense took some big hits on Monday, with three key contributors departing for new teams. Linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Amik Robertson and defensive tackle Roy Lopez all agreed to deals with new teams, leaving the Lions without a trio of starting-caliber players.

Anzalone has been the heartbeat of the defense, even with Jack Campbell coming into his own over the last two seasons. Robertson has started games both on the boundary and in the slot, while Lopez was a productive rotational nose tackle.

As a result, Sheppard will be hard-pressed to find talent capable of stepping into those vacancies. Detroit didn't add any free agent defenders on day one, and even with Campbell anchoring the middle of the defense the Lions will need to find a WILL linebacker capable of filling Anzalone's shoes.

With these losses, plus injury concerns in the secondary, the defense is shaping up to be a big area of need for the Lions throughout the rest of the offseason barring some developments on day two of free agency.

RB Sione Vaki

The Lions signed Isiah Pacheco on Tuesday, and he appears to be the counterpunch the Lions will throw at teams behind Jahmyr Gibbs. Pacheco is a physical runner who has struggled with injuries as of late, but when healthy he profiles as an ideal replacement for David Montgomery.

Unfortunately, this move likely keeps Sione Vaki down the depth chart as the team's third running back. He was limited in training camp last year with an injury, and played almost exclusively on special teams throughout the regular season. Had the team not signed a veteran, the door likely would've been open for him to earn a bigger role in 2026.