Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Mike Kafka as OC

The Detroit Lions’ search for a new offensive coordinator could lead them to Mike Kafka, a popular name among rising NFL offensive minds.

The New York Giants’ offensive coordinator and interim head coach has steadily built a reputation as a creative, adaptable coach with strong quarterback ties. And he’d be an intriguing hire for a Lions team trying to maintain its offensive identity.

One of Kafka’s biggest calling cards is his offensive background.

He comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree, having served as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator with the Kansas City Chiefs during Patrick Mahomes’ rise. He gained valuable firsthand experience in a modern, aggressive passing attack through this. Plus, his experience working hand-in-hand with the future Pro Football Hall of Fame passer alone carries weight.

Kafka also has shown promise in his time with the Giants.

For starters, as a first-year coordinator in 2022, he helped tailor a scheme to former N.Y. signal-caller Daniel Jones’ strengths. It led the Giants to a nine-win season and a victory over the Vikings in the wild-card round of the postseason (the franchise’s last playoff victory).

Also, this past season, despite loads of instability and injuries, he helped New York total the 13th-most yards in the league (5,669). He did all this while taking over midseason as the team’s interim head coach.

While Kafka finished just 2-5 as the Giants’ interim head man, he managed to keep the offense afloat.

Quite notably, the Giants, in Kafka’s second game as interim head coach, produced 517 total yards in an overtime loss to the Lions. This was the case despite backup quarterback Jameis Winston starting in the place of star rookie passer Jaxson Dart. Winston ended up throwing for 366 yards in the Week 12 contest.

It should also be noted that Dart and fellow first-year pro Cam Skattebo, prior to his season-ending ankle injury, showcased signs of growth under Kafka's watch.

Additionally, Kafka’s adaptability could mesh well with Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

He showed flexibility under former Giants head man Brian Daboll by leaning more heavily on the ground game when needed, suggesting he could tailor his scheme around Detroit’s strengths.

His reputation as a proficient communicator and collaborative coach would also enable him to form a solid working relationship with Campbell.

Overall, with his connection to Reid and experience calling plays, I believe that Kafka could quickly emerge as one of the favorites to land the offensive coordinator gig in Detroit.

I believe he'd be able to establish a positive rapport with signal-caller Jared Goff, just as he did with Mahomes in Kansas City and Dart in New York.

And I believe that the longtime assistant would also be able to work well with the rest of the Lions’ offensive coaching staff, allowing the Detroit offense to continue to thrive.

At this present juncture, I'm of the mindset that Kafka would be the next best thing after ex-Dolphins head man Mike McDaniel. And on top of that, he'd be an overall solid hire for Detroit and an upgrade over John Morton.

More from Lions OnSI