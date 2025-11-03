Detroit Lions Grades Against Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions were dealt a shocking defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.
Coming off a bye week, the Lions looked sluggish in all aspects of the game and could make enough plays down the stretch. The result was a 27-24 defeat, dropping them to 5-3 on the season.
Here are grades for each position group based on performance in Sunday's game.
Quarterback: C
Goff was solid on the first drive, which culminated in a touchdown to Sam LaPorta, but spent most of the afternoon dealing with a pass-rush that couldn't be slowed up front. As a result, he was forced out of the pocket and at times his lack of mobility was exposed.
The veteran did make an impressive play in the second quarter, when he eluded a sack and flipped the ball to David Montgomery for a 13-yard gain. He also threaded the needle nicely to Jameson Williams for a touchdown late in the game.
Goff was sacked five times Sunday, and the offense struggled to get in a rhythm for the majority of the game.
Running backs: D
The Vikings entered Sunday's game ranked in the bottom third of the league in run defense, and so it was expected that Detroit would be able to get going on the ground. However, that was not the case as neither Jahmyr Gibbs nor David Montgomery were able to make a consistent impact.
Montgomery had the better game of the two, rushing 11 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 13-yard reception that converted a key first down in the second quarter. Gibbs, meanwhile, had nine carries for 25 yards and totaled three receiving yards on three receptions.
Wide receivers: C
Just two wide receivers caught passes on Sunday, with Amon-Ra St. Brown hauling in nine passes and Jameson Williams catching four. St. Brown had nine catches for 97 yards, while Williams had 66 yards and a touchdown.
It was a welcome development for Williams, who had been quiet in recent weeks within the offense. He showcased impressive balance on his fourth quarter touchdown, staying in bounds while falling and reaching for the pylon.
The score was Williams' third of the season and first since Week 6. Of note, St. Brown suffered an injury late in the game but would return after missing one play.
Tight ends: A
Sam LaPorta was a massive bright spot for the Lions, particularly early in the game. LaPorta hauled in three passes on the first series, including a 40-yard touchdown on a fourth-down to open the scoring.
The Iowa product finished with a season-high 97 yards on six catches, coming up big on multiple fourth downs. Brock Wright also contributed one catch for 11 yards, and was utilized in the run game as a fullback.
Offensive line: F
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores had a game plan that flummoxed Detroit's offensive line for much of Sunday's game. The interior offensive line, which features a rookie and second-year player, struggled to contain Minnesota's pass-rush.
In addition to five sacks, the Vikings notched a total of 11 quarterback hits throughout Sunday's game. They were unable to pave run lanes as well, as Detroit averaged just 3.3 yards per carry.
The Lions were also banged up at the end of the game, as Christian Mahogany, Tate Ratledge, Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell were all dealing with ailments. Of that group, Mahogany's is the only one that Campbell said would result in a long-term absence after Sunday's game, with more information needed on the others.
Defensive line: C
J.J. McCarthy's mobility caused some issues, as the quarterback ran for nine times for 12 yards and extended multiple plays. Aidan Hutchinson was a consistent presence in the backfield, notching a sack and three quarterback hits, but also had an unnecessary roughness penalty when he kicked McCarthy going to the ground.
Hutchinson wasn't the only one to get to the quarterback, as Tyler Lacy and Al-Quadin Muhammad also recorded sacks. Tyleik Williams notched a tackle for loss.
Detroit struggled to contain Aaron Jones, who averaged just under nine yards per carry before leaving with a shoulder injury.
Linebackers: C
Derrick Barnes and Jack Campbell both had big days against the Vikings, as both recorded sacks. Campbell got his on an impressive bullrush that resulted in a 14-yard loss and forced a long field goal attempt.
Campbell notched nine total tackles to lead the defense, while Alex Anzalone recorded seven. Barnes contributed five combined tackles, with two coming for loss.
Detroit also called upon Grant Stuard to play snaps at one point, and he recorded an assisted tackle. Campbell incurred a roughing the passer penalty when he landed his bodyweight on McCarthy.
Secondary: C-
Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch returned Sunday, and while both made strong impacts the group wasn't able to recapture their magic from Week 7. Arnold had a big day, with three pass breakups and an interception.
Branch, meanwhile, recorded six combined tackles. Amik Robertson gave up a touchdown on the first drive, losing a 50-50 ball to Justin Jefferson in the red zone. Robertson also was whistled for illegal contact covering Jefferson on a pass that was intercepted by Thomas Harper.
Arthur Maulet had an off night, getting beat deep on a third-down throw to Jordan Addison and giving up the game-sealing completion to Jalen Nailor.
Special teams: F
It was a difficult day for Dave Fipp's group, as the Vikings vastly outplayed the Lions on special teams. For starters, Myles Price returned the first kickoff 61 yards to set up Minnesota's first touchdown.
Jake Bates was able to convert on his first field goal attempt, which came from 41 yards out, but had his fourth quarter attempt blocked in what would ultimately decide the game.
Coaching: D
The Lions' play-calling Sunday left more to be desired, as they called some ill-fated screens and struggled to get in a rhythm offensively. Offensive coordinator John Morton's group couldn't stay in advantageous situations and once again struggled on third-down.
These issues have plagued the Lions' offense for multiple weeks, with the defensive performance against Tampa Bay masking some of the things that have befallen the Lions.
The schedule gets tougher quickly, with back-to-back road dates against Washington and Philadelphia on the docket. Finding answers quickly will be paramount, as the competitive NFC North leaves little room for error.