Detroit Lions Hold Steady in NFL Power Rankings After Giants Win

Here is a look at Week 13 NFL power rankings.

In the majority of polls, the Detroit Lions held steady or moved up a couple of spots, following a comeback victory against the New York Giants.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 6th

Last ranking: 8th

The Lions were briefly trapped in the Jameis Winston vortex, a kind of siren song that has chewed up and spat out strong teams. But true to their character, the team managed to survive and nab the all-too-predictable gutting interception that Winston was going to inevitably lay up. Detroit’s offense takes almost no deep shots despite having a troika of excellent deep ball wide receivers. I think there is still another evolution to this team in 2025.

ESPN

Power ranking: 8th

Last ranking: 8th

After three straight Thanksgiving losses as coach of the Lions, Dan Campbell finally ended the team's seven-year holiday drought last season. With the win, the 11-1 Lions also got off to their best start in franchise history. For quarterback Jared Goff, it was a "bucket list" moment, as he enjoyed a turkey leg following 221 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Goff was joined by teammates David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Reader and Al-Quadin Muhammad in great spirits.

The Athletic

Power ranking: 8th

Last ranking: 8th

Thursday’s Thanksgiving game should be a ton of fun with this high-powered Lions offense against a good Packers defense. After a dud against the Eagles in Week 11, Jahmyr Gibbs carried the offense, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns and adding another 45 yards and a touchdown through the air.

﻿CBS Sports﻿

Power ranking: 8th

Last ranking: 10th

They rallied to beat the Giants at home, but the close game is not a good look against a bad team. They have to be better this week against the Packers.

﻿The Ringer﻿

Power ranking: 6th

Last ranking: 8th

I’m choosing to ignore how easily the Giants moved the ball on Detroit’s defense—especially considering how much credit I gave Detroit’s defensive coordinator, Kelvin Sheppard, earlier this season. Instead, I’m going to spend my time watching highlights from Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs’s 264-yard and three-touchdown performance. He did all of that on 26 total touches.

Gibbs’s speed is uncanny and game-breaking, and he holds three of the top five mile-per-hour marks this season, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The way he scored the go-ahead touchdown in overtime on Sunday illustrates why we can never count Detroit out, even though this season hasn’t been as smooth as head coach Dan Campbell would’ve liked.

Sporting News

Power ranking: 10th

Last ranking: 10th

The Lions' defense broke down vs. Jameis Winston and the Giants. They were fortunate that Jahmyr Gibbs was even bigger nightmare for the Giants' defense for almost five quarters. They needed that rebound with the Packers at home next on a short week.

﻿USA Today﻿

Power ranking: 9th

Last ranking: 10th

RB Jahmyr Gibbs has certainly benefited from Dan Campbell's play selection − now averaging more than 20 touches, 194 yards from scrimmage and two TDs per game over the past three weeks.

﻿Bleacher Report﻿

Power ranking: 9th

Last ranking: 8th

The Detroit Lions didn't lose Sunday because they don't lose consecutive games—the team has peeled off 14 straight wins following a loss.

However, the postseason is a single-elimination tournament, and it's getting more difficult by the week to imagine these Lions making a deep playoff run.

The offense remains loaded. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs had approximately 912 total yards and 11 touchdowns in another stellar effort against the Giants and wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 149 yards and a score.

However, the Detroit defense gave up north of 500 total yards to a Giants team starting a third-string quarterback and short its No. 1 running back and wide receiver.

Taking care of business at home against the Packers on Thanksgiving would be a good springboard into a stretch run where just one of their last six opponents is currently under .500. That will tell us all a lot more about this team's chances of finally playing in a Super Bowl.

Yahoo! Sports

Power ranking: 9th

Last ranking: 10th

