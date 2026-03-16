Detroit Lions Host 49ers Free Agent Guard For Visit

The Detroit Lions hosted free agent guard Ben Bartch on a visit on Monday, according to the league's official transaction report.

He actually began his collegiate career at Saint John's (Minnesota) playing at the tight end position, prior to switching to the offensive line.

After participating in the Senior Bowl back in 2020, he ended up becoming the Jacksonville Jaguars pick in the fourth-round (No. 116 overall) that year.

He spent part of the 2023 season with Jacksonville, but finished the season with the San Francisco 49ers, after being signed off the Jaguars practice squad.

The 2025 season was an injury-plagued season for the 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman.

In Week 2, Bartch was placed on injured reserve, after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the New Orleans Saints.

He was able to return by Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Unfortunately, a couple weeks later he suffered a foot sprain and was placed again on the injured reserve list, following the 49ers Week 13 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

According to a league scouting report prior to the 2020 draft, Bartch was a "Converted tight end who has added 75 pounds of good weight since stepping on campus but retained his plus movement. Despite a lack of experience and small-school background, his traits and rapid growth in body and play caught the eye of Senior Bowl evaluators. From a skill standpoint, he's still an undergrad, but on pace for his degree in tackle studies. He's an enticing left tackle prospect who continues to evolve, but a step up in competition and a need for continued physical development will require patience and could determine whether his final calling is swing tackle or starter."

He was considered inexperienced entering the league and faced a very steep step up in competition when drafted.

As Lance Zierlein explained, Bartch had a "Narrow two-point stance may need to be altered. Is a little behind with timing and angles to second level. Body needs additional development and strength. Push-pull power counters tug him out of balance. Inconsistent hand work sustaining angle blocks at times. Balance and body positioning get away from him when he becomes impatient."

Detroit is expected to have Christian Mahogany and Tate Ratledge as the team's starting guards, but the coaching staff has stated they are not guaranteeing any jobs this upcoming training camp.

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