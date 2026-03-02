Roundtable: Key Detroit Lions Takeaways From 2026 Combine

The Detroit Lions On SI staff takes a look at the week that was for the Detroit Lions at the 2026 NFL Combine.

1. What was your biggest takeaway from the NFL combine?

Christian Booher: The Combine is always a lot to digest, given the sheer amount of prospects. However, there are always useful lessons such as the select players that the Lions conducted meetings with. There's also a lot that can be taken away from the workouts, with players such as Lorenzo Styles and Kenyon Sadiq having huge performances.

As for the Lions, I thought Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both divulged some interesting information on where they may be looking in free agency and the draft. They didn't rule out making a splash, and as a result I think there could be some restructures coming so they can be active in free agency.

Vito Chirco: I thought it was intriguing to hear what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes both had to say about David Montgomery’s future in Detroit, especially with the latest report coming from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. At this juncture, there’s obviously no guarantee that Montgomery will play another down of football in Detroit.

Plus, it sounds like that Campbell knew new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing would be a fit in Detroit from the very onset of their initial conversation. We’ll see how the relationship plays out as the season progresses, and hopefully Petzing ends up being a better fit for the Lions than John Morton was during his failed one-year stint as OC.

2. Which position should now be prioritized in the draft for the Lions?

Booher: I think the defensive line still needs to be a priority. A lot has been made about the EDGE position, with Al-Quadin Muhammad and Marcus Davenport both set to be free agents. However, I think the team could also benefit from adding to their interior next to Alim McNeill with DJ Reader and Roy Lopez both also being pending free agents.

Also, they could be looking to add to their secondary. The injuries to Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch could add a layer of intrigue, as the Lions will need to have depth available in the event that their two starters have to miss some time.

Chirco: As much as I think the Lions need to add to the interior of the offensive line (and arguably still at tackle), I think it needs to be the EDGE position. For too long the Lions have had a dire need opposite Pro Bowl EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, and because of such, the organization needs to address it early in this April’s draft. And at No. 17 overall, the Lions could likely obtain a couple of high-impact EDGE defenders, whether it be Auburn’s Keldric Faulk or Miami (Fla.)’s Akheem Mesidor. You could also probably make an argument for Missouri’s Zion Young with the pick. Subsequently, there’s no way Detroit should leave the first two days of the draft without an EDGE.

3. Is Taylor Decker returning a good thing for the Lions?

Booher: Absolutely. Had Decker retired, the Lions would need to find a ready-to-go starter at one of the most important positions in the game. Even if Decker isn't at his best, his presence gives the Lions a stable veteran who can help mentor a younger prospect. It also eases some pressure on a player like Giovanni Manu, who would've had to be ready to compete for a starting job had Decker retired.

Chirco: I think it’s good and bad. I believe it’s good because he’s a perfect fit for the Lions’ tough, gritty culture, and is a welcomed presence inside the team’s locker room. Yet, it could also be bad for the organization if he ends up blocking a more capable tackle from playing.

While Decker is still an adequate offensive lineman, his best days are behind him, and he’d probably be best suited at this point as a depth piece who can sub in at both tackle spots. So, if the organization decides to draft his successor this April, I hope that Decker’s return doesn’t prevent Dan Campbell from inserting the draft pick into the starting lineup.

4. Which draft prospect impressed you the most?

Booher: I was really impressed by Lorenzo Styles, and think he could be a fit for the Lions. He's not a perfect prospect, as he stands to improve in multiple areas, but he has intangible traits and ball skills that fit what the Lions are looking for. He should be available in the middle rounds, and as a result the Lions may not have to make a big move to land him.

Chirco: I thought there were several impressive combine performers, including Utah offensive linemen Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano. Plus, I liked seeing what EDGE defenders David Bailey, Rueben Bain Jr., Faulk and Mesidor were able to do at the combine. They each flashed glimpses of players who can make an impact at the next level, and I think that each of them would be viable picks for the Lions at No. 17 overall.

5. How do you think the Terrion Arnold situation plays out?

Booher: It's an interesting situation, as the statement from his attorney firmly denies the allegations. Meanwhile, the court order indicated that he had a role in the incident. I think his status with the organization won't change quickly, but it will be interesting to see if more new information emerges in the coming days.

Chirco: I don’t think it ends up playing out well for Arnold. It’ll be an interesting situation to monitor in the coming weeks, and I think it could cost him his job with the Lions ultimately. And regardless of the ensuing legal proceedings, I don’t think he’s shown many qualities of an NFL-caliber defensive back. Subsequently, I think his days could very well be numbered in the Motor City.