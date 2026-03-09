Detroit Lions Agree to Contract Terms With OL Larry Borom

The Detroit Lions have made their second external signing of free agency.

According to multiple reports, the Lions have agreed to a contract with offensive lineman Larry Borom. Terms of the free agent contract were not immediately available.

Those who witnessed Borom in Miami indicate he is a player that has the potential to be a very solid backup for Detroit's offensive line.

Borom has appeared in 63 games with 38 starts over his first five NFL seasons, spending four years with the Chicago Bears and one with the Miami Dolphins.

The team made its first move earlier Monday, agreeing to a three-year contract with center Cade Mays. According to reports, the contract with Mays will be up to $25 million over three years, with $14 million guaranteed. Mays has the upside to replace Graham Glasgow, who was released earlier this offseason, as the team’s starting center.

Deals agreed to during the legal tampering period can be made official by the team beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the new league year begins.

It has been an offseason of change for the Lions’ offense. Coordinator John Morton was let go after one season, replaced by former Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. Additionally, the Lions are parting ways with a trio of key contributors from years past.

Both center Graham Glasgow and left tackle Taylor Decker were both released, with Decker requesting his release after conversations with the team surrounding his contract. Running back David Montgomery was traded to the Houston Texans for rotational interior offensive lineman Juice Scruggs and two draft picks, including one this year.

Detroit finished 9-8 a season ago, logging their fourth consecutive winning season but ultimately missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022.

After an inconsistent season in 2025, general manager Brad Holmes has been tasked again with revamping the offensive line.

The 26-year-old was born in Detroit and played high-school football at Birmingham Brother Rice, where in 2026 he was nominated first-team All-Detroit North.

He played collegiately at Missouri (2017-2020) prior to being picked in the fifth-round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears (151st overall). An ankle injury derailed the first couple of months of his rookie season.

