Detroit Lions On SI Super Bowl Predictions

The "Big Game" is here. The NFC champion Seattle Seahawks (14-3) will take on the AFC champion New England Patriots (14-3) in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. (EST) from Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers.

Without further ado, here are the Detroit Lions On SI staff's Super Bowl LX predictions.

Christian Booher

The New England Patriots are looking to revive what appeared to be a dormant dynasty, while the Seahawks are hoping to make good on an investment in a veteran journeyman quarterback.

On Sunday, Drake Maye and Sam Darnold will square off in one of the more interesting quarterback matchups in any Super Bowl, with Maye being an upstart second-year passer and Darnold a one-time bust who has revived his career. This game will be decided by the turnover battle, as both defenses are opportunistic and both quarterbacks have struggled with the turnover bug at times.

Ultimately, I think Seattle's defense is the better of the two, and has puzzled quarterbacks routinely throughout the season. These are two well-coached teams, but I think Mike MacDonald gets the better of Mike Vrabel and Darnold makes enough plays to win a Super Bowl ring.

Seahawks 27, Patriots 20

Vito Chirco

The Patriots have been one of the best stories of the year, going from 4-13 a season ago to 14-3 and AFC champs in Mike Vrabel’s debut campaign as New England head man. Yet, I think their dream season comes to an end Sunday against the NFC champion Seahawks.

Sure, Seahawks QB Sam Darnold could start “seeing ghosts” again in the biggest game of his career. However, the Seahawks are the more complete team, possessing the NFL’s No. 1 defense and the league’s third-ranked offense. Additionally, I believe that Darnold and Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III will outplay Patriots second-year passer Drake Maye and running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson.

Subsequently, I believe that the Seahawks will hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history.

Seahawks 28, Patriots 24

Emmett Matasovsky

Seattle has survived a gauntlet and proved its mettle, while New England was able to squeak by a Jarrett Stidham-led Broncos squad that needed QB2 mistakes and the elements to win against Denver. Drake Maye is talented, and he will lead a few touchdown drives. However, it is hard to see New England taking this matchup over Seattle.

Seattle will avenge its Super Bowl XLIX loss by handing the ball off to Kenneth Walker III in goal-to-go situations, with the shifty back creating a pair of touchdown runs. Jaxon Smith-Njigba adds his own touchdown from Sam Darnold. Smith-Njigba wins Super Bowl MVP, while Seattle hoists the Lombardi Trophy.

Seahawks 27, Patriots 21

John Maakaron

While this year's Super Bowl does not have as much buzz surrounding the actual game, there is a strong potential for the Seattle Seahawks and New England to battle and compete in a competitive contest over the course of 60 minutes.

Seattle's defense should be able to slow down the Patriots offense. Running back Kenneth Walker is a strong Super Bowl MVP candidate, if he can find his way into the end zone on a couple of occasions.

When the dust settles, quarterback Sam Darnold will hoist his first Lombardi Trophy, as the Seahawks are the most complete team this season.

Drake Maye will have a key turnover that gives the Seahawks early momentum.

Seahawks 24, Patriots 20

