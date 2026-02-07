Why Detroit Lions Should Target Packers Tight End John FitzPatrick

In 2026, the tight end position will be important than ever for the Detroit Lions.

Not only does Detroit return Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, their top two tight ends that had their season cut short from injury, but they also added offensive coordinator Drew Petzing from Arizona.

The experienced NFL coach is known for running heavier sets, with 12 and 13 personnel (two and three tight ends, respectively) used to free up space in the run game.

However, with 13 personnel, a team needs three solid options at tight end. Currently, Detroit has a few tight ends on the roster besides LaPorta and Wright, but Zach Horton and Thomas Gordon are not proven options to be TE3, especially with the Lions’ top two tight ends facing questions from injury.

Detroit needs a proven option, and after taking Gordon from the Bears, a tight end option from fellow NFC North opponent Green Bay could be the solution.

John FitzPatrick could be the solution and the next key in Detroit’s offense under Petzing.

It is worth noting, this is based on reasonability. While a player like David Njoku would be clearly a better option, current cap fits mean Detroit is not in the market to hand out a massive contract to the top tight ends available, before factoring in their top tight end role and likely tight end two spoken for with Brock Wright.

Why John FitzPatrick is the solution

FitzPatrick entered the league from Georgia as a sixth round selection. After heading to Green Bay after one season, he has worked his way into being a starter for the Packers for four games in 2025. However, his season was also cut short with an injury, a torn Achilles after Green Bay’s overtime loss to the Bears in December.

FitzPatrick caught 12 passes for 72 yards and a touchdown this season, but his frame (6-foot-7, 250 pounds) and age (entering his age 26 season) suggest that he is a player that the Lions can develop and mold into a very solid option in this league.

With multiple prospects in the middle-to-late rounds of the draft class entering their age 24 and 25 seasons, FitzPatrick makes more sense than selecting a player that has not acclimated to NFL speed yet.

Being a player that hails from Georgia, there is always the intrigue with general manager Brad Holmes’s bias towards the SEC and the Bulldogs, in particular.

FitzPatrick spent his first two seasons under Justin Peele in Atlanta, who coached Dallas Goedert for the first three seasons of his career.

FitzPatrick is a grit-fueled player, as well, as he played through multiple injuries in college to help push Georgia to win the National Championship.

Concerns to pay attention to

FitzPatrick enters with injury concerns, as his Achilles injury is not the only time he missed stretches with injury. He was on injured reserve for his entire first season in the league, likely dating back to his time at Georgia, where he played with fractures in both of his feet.

Especially as a blocking tight end, a leg injury when power is needed to drive through opposing players is a concern. Additionally, his blocking grades do not jump off the stat sheet, with his run blocking rating 31st among tight ends, behind multiple other free agent options.

FitzPatrick has not been breaking records as a receiver either, even in college. The Bulldog’s best statistical season was a ten catch, 95-yard campaign in 2020.

FitzPatrick is a fascinating player, as he has the size, motor, and grit to make the field and succeed for any team, including Detroit. However, his concerns make it so that he will not be one of the most popular tight ends in free agency.

With Detroit’s cap concerns, along with their present tight end situation, FitzPatrick could be an option that makes sense. However, the drawback of having all three tight ends fresh off of season-ending injury is a very real concern.

However, a developmental option like FitzPatrick, who worked his way into a starting role for the Packers’ playoff push, provides intrigue. With Petzing calling the shots, FitzPatrick could see a resurgence if Detroit grabs the talented tight end.

