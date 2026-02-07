Latest Maxx Crosby Reports Are Still Promising For Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby attempted a certain level of damage control this week, following comments made by Fox Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer.

On Saturday, additional reports surfaced that continue to indicate the Detroit Lions, along with many other NFL teams, could be lining up to make trade offers for the 28-year-old.

“Maxx Crosby isn’t coming right out and saying it. But to coaches and general managers around the league, it’s pretty obvious. The Las Vegas Raiders’ star edge rusher would be highly interested in pursuing a change of scenery,” The Athletic's Diannna Russini writes. "Crosby remains under contract, but there’s a strong sense in league circles that he could be there for the taking, despite the Raiders likely demanding a high price (think a Micah Parsons-like package). Las Vegas is not expected to try to make Crosby stay if he truly wants out.”

The veteran defender spent time on Friday discussing with multiple outlets the trade rumors swirling all throughout the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

"Now that I’m quiet, I’ve got random people making big statements for me,” Crosby explained to Colin Cowherd on Friday. "They’re like, ‘Maxx must’ve told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh, because I know my truth. When I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face, because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody."

Crosby later added. "I’m getting healthy. I’m in the building every single day. I’m in this building from 6 a.m. when it’s dark out, and I’m here until almost 2. That’s all I care about. So, all the noise, that’s news to me sometimes.”

What some fail to realize is all teams and players still must follow league protocol regarding how much contact is made, following a team's regular season ending or once a team is eliminated from the playoffs.

Crosby has not talked to the team at all since the Raiders season ended.

As ESPN pointed out, "Crosby hasn't talked to the team since the season, so there hasn't been an offseason trade request or talks of any sort. He's close with owner Mark Davis; expect Crosby, Davis, general manager John Spytek and incoming coach Klint Kubiak to huddle up at some point. What has been made clear to me: Crosby wants to be a part of a winner. That's the priority. Whether and how that's conveyed is still unclear. He has been fiercely loyal to Las Vegas. That loyalty will be tested more than ever in the coming weeks. The reality is the Raiders are still far away from significant winning, and the trade interest in Crosby is incredibly robust."

The Lions would certainly be in the market to inquire about acquiring Crosby, as contenders would be lining up in droves to make offers.

"I believe more than a dozen teams, possibly up to 20, will at least inquire with levels of serious intent. And there are some natural would-be contenders, including the Bills, Lions, 49ers, Cowboys and Ravens," NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler writes. "One team that typically doesn't jump in these high-stakes waters but would be perfect to try: the Buccaneers. This is the type of move that would put Tampa Bay over the top."

