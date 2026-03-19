Detroit Lions Re-Sign Defensive End Myles Adams

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on one of their own free agent defensive ends.

According to the team, 28-year-old Myles Adams has been re-signed. The talented defender spent the majority of the 2025 season on the team's practice squad.

In his career, he has played in 30 regular-season games, recording 34 tackles (12 solo), two sacks and one pass breakup.

The team recently signed D.J. Wonnum and also features Aidan Hutchinson, Tyler Lacy and Ahmed Hassanein in the defensive end room.

Muhammad's contract is essentially a one-year contract worth $4 million, but has a chance to be worth $2 million more, if he reaches contract benchmarks.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell praised Adams for his efforts on the practice squad last season, expressing, “I’m watching Myles Adams. He had a heck of a practice this week on scout team, and those guys need to know, and I think they understand, we watch it all the time. And you may be, you’re one play away from getting the next guy up.”

In free agency, Detroit has not really focused on bringing back their own free agents, as general manager Brad Holmes has targeted many external free agents.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were priorities, while wide receiver Tom Kennedy and linebacker Trevor were also inked to new deals.

Rodriguez has the potential for an expanded role this season, as veteran Alex Anzalone departed in free agency to ink a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New linebacker thankful for opportunity Motown

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has a connection with new linebacker Damone Clark.

Detroit's newest linebacker expressed that while with the Texans, his role on defense diminished.

“My role last year decreased on the defensive side, but it increased on the special teams side, and that’s okay. Like I say, every morning I wake up, and I just thank god for the opportunity, because I got homeboys and people back at the crib that would do anything just to be on practice squad, something like that," said Clark. "So, you have to make the most of every opportunity and put that in the forefront of your mind, that guys wish to be in this position.”

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