Detroit Lions Re-Sign Three Players

The Detroit Lions have started the process of re-signing players they want to continue developing in their system.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, teams will begin to offer futures contracts and bring back players that acclimated well throughout the course of a season.

On Monday afternoon, the team announced they had officially re-signed offensive lineman Michael Niese, running back Jacob Saylors and cornerback Nick Whiteside.

It was later revealed the Lions signed nine more players to their future contracts list. They signed OL Devin Cochran, WR Malik Cunningham, DE Ahmed Hassanein, TE Zach Horton. WR Jackson Meeks, OL Mason Miller, RB Jabari Small, DL Chris Smith, and S Loren Strickland.

Whiteside told the Detroit Free Press this year he almost gave up the game of football.

"I was with the Commanders in 2023, and when they fired Ron (Rivera) and got Dan Quinn, I feel like I was playing good ball and then I just kind of got in my own head and then I got cut, and then I just remember my agent saying it was probably going to be a while. And then I think that was the hardest part, just waiting. And yeah, I had my doubts," Whiteside explained. "Undrafted, low profile, local kid, D-II. Guys like that get put in my shoes, being out of the league for a whole year, they rarely get the chance to go back."

His belief in himself allowed him to remain confident that his patience would eventually pay off.

"I've just been so programmed for years now just to, I've always believed in myself having a routine,' said Whiteside. "So, like, even when I didn't have motivation to get up and work up, my body, just my routine, it wouldn’t let me do that. I had to."

Dan Campbell appreciates effort in finale

Even though the game against the Chicago Bears did not have playoff implications, Dan Campbell was appreciative of the players still putting forth a great deal of preparation and effort throughout the 60-minute contest at Soldier Field.

“Just met with the players. They’ve had medical, all that stuff this morning kind of doing their checklist. They’ll get with the coaches and then that’s it, man. It’s hard to believe this is it. And it’s going to be a hard pill to swallow watching these teams in the playoffs, but I think you’ve got to watch them," said Campbell. "I think you’ve got to watch it, force yourself to do it because that’s the drive to want to be there, be a part of it. And that’s what this business is really about at the end of the day is the competition, finding a way to win.

"I thought the guys earned that win yesterday. They came out and collectively that team showed up. Our team showed up and they fought, they played hard and played complementary football. I was proud of them for that.”

Lions have re-signed OL Michael Niese, RB Jacob Saylors and CB Nick Whiteside. pic.twitter.com/1pMGN2qWzq — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 5, 2026

More from Detroit Lions OnSI