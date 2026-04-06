Detroit Lions Re-Sign Veteran Safety Avonte Maddox

The Detroit Lions were able to solidify their secondary even more by re-signing a productive safety from the 2025 roster.

According to the team, veteran Avonte Maddox is returning for the 2026 NFL season.

After starting his career with the Philadelphia Eagles (2018-2024), Maddox inked a one-year free agent contract last offseason.

He filled in admirably last year and was a player many felt earned an opportunity to return for another season.

With question marks in the secondary, the team has added depth and has players still on the roster who are expected to develop throughout the 2026 NFL season.

Detroit signed Christian Izien and Chuck Clark in free agency, and also still have Thomas Harper and Loren Strickland in the room as well.

Both starting safeties, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch, are rehabbing this offseason from injuries suffered last season.

Recall, Dan Jackson was selected in the seventh-round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but missed his entire rookie season after landing on the injured reserve list during his first training camp.

Maintaining the roster

Speaking with Fox 2 Detroit at the owners meeting, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the challenges of maintaining the roster, while at the same time adding the right pieces to the core group.

Last season, Detroit took a step back, finishing with a 9-8 record.

This offseason, the team has invested in many free agents who signed short-term contracts.

“It’s hard when you feel like you’ve kind of had a handle on it and you took a step back. When you say 9-8 is not a good season, that puts everything in perspective a little bit," said Campbell. "It’s not good enough, but yet it’s not the end of the world. We’re so close, we really are. But alright, to get over the hump, to make that next step, to get those extra wins this year and do it with some guys and build to where we can try to keep this intact for a little bit here, it is exciting.

"It is fun, that’s what Brad and I, we love this. It’s hard, but it’s the fun hard. Not everybody can do it, not everybody wants to do it.”

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