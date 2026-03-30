Detroit Lions 'Ready' for All-Pro Moving to Left Tackle

The Detroit Lions may indeed have a position switch in the cards for one of their top offensive linemen.

While no final decision has officially been made, the Lions appear to be bracing for three-time All-Pro selection Penei Sewell to move from right tackle to left tackle for the 2026 season.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the possibility during his media appearance Monday at the annual league meetings.

Campbell told reporters that Sewell is ready to make the switch from the right side to the left and that the coach would like to make the move. The move would come after the departure of Taylor Decker, who requested his release from the team after 10 seasons playing the blindside spot.

Sewell has quickly become one of the top offensive tackles in the league. He was the first draft pick made in general manager Brad Holmes' tenure, as the team picked him seventh overall in the 2021 draft.

In his five NFL seasons, the Oregon product has earned Pro Bowl honors four times and has been a First Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons.

Lions coach Dan Campbell says he’d like to move Penei Sewell to left tackle, and while no final call has been made yet, “He’s ready to do that.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 30, 2026

Sewell has made 83 appearances for the Lions, all starts, and has performed at an exceptional level. He earned a four-year, $112 million contract extension prior to the 2024 season for his efforts.

The Lions have had somewhat of a topsy turvy offseason, as they've parted ways with key contributors in years past such as Decker, running back David Montgomery and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Decker's departure came after he initially announced his intention to return after mulling retirement, but talks with the front office broke down after they wanted him to take a pay cut.

As a result, the Lions now need a left tackle. They signed veteran Larry Borom to a one-year deal in free agency, but Borom's starting experience has mostly come on the right side. As a result, there's belief that Sewell could transition to the left side full time.

Sewell made the first eight starts of his career at left tackle in 2021, filling in while Decker was on injured reserve. Since then, he's played exclusively on the right side with Dan Skipper predominantly filling in for Decker when the veteran was unable to go.

Skipper retired this offseason and has joined the Lions' coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

The Lions also have 2024 fourth-round pick Gio Manu returning for his third NFL season. Manu was drafted as a developmental prospect, and has made just one start in his first two campaigns and spent the majority of last season on injured reserve.

Last season, Sewell earned a 95.2 overall offensive grade via Pro Football Focus and an elite 96.8 run-blocking grade. He's proven to be one of the most durable players on the roster, missing just two possible starts in five seasons.