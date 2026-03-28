Lions Botched Taylor Decker Ending: Will It Impact Free Agents?

The Detroit Lions did not properly handle the ending to their working relationship with veteran left tackle Taylor Decker.

Whether it be a simple miscommunication with general manager Brad Holmes discussing Decker's status with an agent and not the player, the former first-round pick decided it was best to share his story with the media.

It is definitely never a good thing when a player shares he felt the head coach and general manager did not relay information properly or connect with him, even after he requested his release in early March.

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According to Detroit Football Network, Decker last spoke to Dan Campbell on February 23, to let him know he had a desire to return to the team for his 11th NFL season.

That was the last time he had any contact with Campbell or Holmes.

The news was delivered to him about the team wanting him to take a pay cut, but it did not happen until after the combine had ended, in the first couple days of March.

"But here’s what’s driving Decker crazy. This does feel a little personal. Since talking to Campbell on Feb. 23, he hasn’t heard from team leadership," writes Justin Rogers. "There wasn’t a follow-up from his coach, Holmes never reached out, and Decker had to make first contact with position coach Hank Fraley, a man he publicly went to bat for when Campbell was hired."

Decker gave a lot to the organization, including playing when it was not in his best interest to go out and play at less than one hundred percent.

"After giving everything he had to the franchise for a decade, Decker expected more. He wanted to hear from his coach, from the general manager," Rogers explains. "He just wanted a simple “thank you” on his way out the door. And, just as badly, he wanted to say “thank you” for everything the organization has meant to and given to him."

Impact on future free agents

Whatever supporters want to think or how they choose to downplay this situation, the NFL world talks and talks quite a bit.

Potential free agents will understand now that Detroit is very similar to every other NFL team. Play and perform and you will remain in the inner circle.

Once the team feels they cannot get anything more out of you, or they do not want to pay the contract that was agreed upon, the team will ask for money back right away.

Al-Quadin Muhammad also felt the same way upon his departure, telling Buccaneers reporters he was not sure why he did not get a chance to return.

A simple text from Holmes and Campbell would have cleared this up.

At the very least, Decker should have been informed of the team's thought process much sooner than he was.

Instead, he happily shared on social media he was coming back, only to be forced to create another graphic to share he asked for his release.

This is not the prime example of how you treat aging players, given what Decker meant to the locker room and to the team over the course of the last decade.

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