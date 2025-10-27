Detroit Lions Release Veteran Defensive Back From Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have made a decision on veteran defensive back Kendall Fuller.
After just a brief stint in Motown, Detroit officially announced the 30-year-old was cut from the team's practice squad.
The Lions needed to add depth in the secondary due to a myriad of injuries, including to Avonte Maddox, Khalil Dorsey, Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and D.J. Reed.
Fuller had previous stints with the Commanders, Dolphins and Chiefs and has started 104 career games.
He started 11 games last season for the Dolphins and secured a fumble recovery, seven pass breakups and 50 tackles.
Detroit is expected to get back Arnold this week at practice, and the expectation is he should be able to suit up against the Minnesota Vikings.
“We’re getting some guys backs to practice, which that’s the number one thing. We’ll take a good look at Arnold, he’s going to practice tomorrow, get him worked in, see how he feels, see what it looks like. He feels good. He says he feels good," said Dan Campbell. "And he has been kind of running around a little bit but we’ll be padded up tomorrow and so we’ll get a really good look at him.
"We started (Daniel) Thomas’ clock, so he’ll be running around out there. And I think we’re going to start Malcolm) Rodriguez tomorrow, we’ll start his clock. So, those are all pretty good things right now with where we’re at.”
What Dan Campbell expressed after bye week
Meeting with reporters following a few days off, Campbell expressed he believes the team has yet to play their best brand of football yet.
The team has started the 2025 season with a record of 5-2, but there are certainly several areas of improvement the fifth-year year head coach wants to see addressed over the next several weeks.
"Well, back at it. So, guys had a few days off, coaches looked at some things - things that we feel like we can use moving forward to just improve a little bit in some areas. And I really believe we haven’t played our best ball yet collectively in all three phases and that’s really what we’re trying to get to here is how can we sharpen ourselves," said Campbell. "We know it’s going to take every phase. Every game’s different and one unit may have to pick up the slack, but we need to start playing complete ball across the board.
"And just keep improving - like with all these teams that we’re in the race with right now. So, that’s where we’re at. Obviously, we’ve got Minnesota coming in. We’ll hit more on that tomorrow, but a really good opponent. Obviously know them, they know us and so it’ll be a big one for us."