Detroit Lions Rival May Move to New State to Play Home Games

The Detroit Lions may eventually play their rival Chicago Bears in a different State other than Illinois.

At Soldier Field this past season, Detroit was able to close out the regular season with a victory, giving head coach Dan Campbell another winning season in Motown.

It appears that a move to playing in a stadium located in Hammond, Indiana has taken strides forward, following the passage of a bill that established a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to build, finance and lease a stadium.

A Bears team team statement read, "The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana."

The Bears expressed appreciation for the efforts of key Indiana politicians who help to facilitate a potential new stadium.

"We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together."

Todd Huston, Indiana House Speaker, expressed their has been positive communication with the Bears and Indiana is ready to provide what is needed to move forward with a promising site.

"Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears. We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal," Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said. "If approved, the proposed amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly."

It is not unprecedented for NFL teams to play in a State outside of where the team lies, as both the New York Jets and New York Giants play at MetLife Stadium, which is located in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

