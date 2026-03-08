Free Agency Buzz: Chicago Bears May Raid Detroit Lions Again

The Detroit Lions may again have to fend off the Chicago Bears. This time, it won't be on the field, though, but instead when the league's free agency frenzy starts.

Chicago already was able to poach one of Detroit's most successful offensive coordinators. Now, the team could poach two popular players: veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and linebacker Alex Anzalone.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently expressed the Bears may view Anzalone, who has a connection to defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, as a natural replacement for Tremaine Edmunds, who was recently released.

“To replace Tremaine Edmunds, Alex Anzalone is a name to watch,” Fowler shared. “Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen was with him in New Orleans and he’s good in coverage.”

The New York Jets are also a natural fit for the 31-year-old, as head coach Aaron Glenn will seek to infuse the roster with players who understand the culture he is seeking to establish.

Glenn expressed recently that he would be calling defensive plays next season.

"First and foremost is how I'm going to be with the defense," Glenn told reporters at the scouting combine. "And I will be the play-caller. To me, play-calling is my superpower. I did it four years in Detroit and, man, just look at the maturation of how we improved every year and how I improved as a play-caller.

"I really missed doing that, and I think it's a huge part of helping us become the team that I and Mouge (Jets General Manager Darren Mougey) see and that (owner) Woody (Johnson) sees us becoming."

Ben Johnson could view Decker as a short-term solution at left tackle.

Even though the veteran made a decision to play again in 2026, the Lions hinted at the combine the organization still needed to address the future of the position.

It has been reported the team asked Decker to take a pay cut, but the former first-round draft pick could not come to an agreement with the team regarding his compensation.

“We still have to find a guy because, as much as I love Deck, he’s got some things that are going to need some management," Campbell noted. "And that’s kind of where we’re at. And so, one way or another, we’re going to need somebody that can play over there, and that can help us if we need ’em in a crunch or we need ’em as a starter. So, that’s important.”