Detroit Lions Target Two First-Round Picks in Latest 2026 Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions have had a rather underwhelming offseason up to this point.

Outside of inking center Cade Mays to a free-agent deal, they have failed to make a single immensely impactful signing.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes instead has chosen to build depth at numerous positions, acquiring a variety of middle-tier free agents, including running back Isiah Pacheco, cornerback Roger McCreary and tight end Tyler Conklin.

Subsequently, he still has a variety of needs to address entering the 2026 NFL Draft, most notably at EDGE and offensive tackle.

Here is my fourth attempt at predicting Holmes & Co.’s draft haul this April.

Round 1, pick 11 — Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (Fla.)

TRADE: Lions acquire pick No. 11 overall from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for pick No. 118 overall and Detroit's first-round pick in 2027.

Holmes trades up to acquire a difference-making blindside protector for signal-caller Jared Goff.

Mauigoa has been one of the most reliable pass-protectors in college football, allowing just 14 pressures in 2025 while posting high-end efficiency metrics. While he has spent his collegiate career exclusively at right tackle, Detroit’s flexibility up front – thanks largely to All-Pro RT Penei Sewell – makes the transition manageable.

The Miami (Fla.) product would help fortify Detroit’s offensive line, and be a building block for the organization for years to come. And he’d be a home-run pick for the Lions at No. 11 overall.

Round 1, pick 17 - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

Simply put, Thomas would bring the juice as a pass-rusher. He amassed 15.5 sacks in his last two seasons with the Sooners, proving time and time again his worth as a force coming off the edge.

He projects as more of a pass-rush specialist than three-down player at the next level. However, he'd still be an extremely valuable asset for a Lions pass-rush department in dire need of another defender capable of wreaking havoc against the opposing quarterback.

Round 2, pick 50 — Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

A team captain at Arizona, Stukes is a hybrid cornerback who tested well at the NFL Combine.

He recorded four interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025, earning a 90.1 overall defensive grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts. The overall mark ranked sixth among 897 qualified corners.

Stukes has the necessary skillset to compete for a starting job come day one, plus the ability to line up in multiple alignments. This versatility should make him ultra appealing to Holmes, furthering the reason why he's bound to be a Day 2 target of the organization.

Round 4, pick 128 (acquired from Houston Texans) - Chris McClellan, IDL, Missouri

McClellan profiles as a capable defensive tackle at the next level.

In 2025, the Missouri product generated 20 total pressures as a pass-rusher (five sacks, 10 hurries and five QB hits). Additionally, against the run, he compiled 25 solo tackles.

Plus, for his efforts, he earned a 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 95th out of 887 qualified interior defensive linemen. Additionally, his PFF pass-rush grade of 72.8 ranked 80th among all qualified players at his position.

At this juncture in the draft, the 6-foot-3, 315-pounder would be a decent replacement for interior lineman Roy Lopez.

Round 5, pick 157 - Jalon Kilgore, CB, South Carolina

Holmes & Co. double up on the defensive back position here, selecting Kilgore.

The South Carolina product is equipped with high-level ball skills, as demonstrated by his eight career college interceptions.

He’s not a plug-and-play starter, but his tackling and run-defense ability would make him an asset in Detroit.

At worst, he becomes a core special teamer. At best, he grows into a rotational defensive back piece who can adequately fill in when injuries occur.

Round 5, pick 181 (compensatory pick for loss of Kevin Zeitler) — Max Bredeson, TE, Michigan

Detroit’s tight end blocking was inconsistent at times last season, making Bredeson a logical late-round addition. His 85.2 PFF run-blocking grade led all college tight ends in 2025.

Bredeson also offers positional versatility, having logged snaps at both tight end and fullback at Michigan.

In Detroit’s physical, run-first offense, that versatility carries value.

Round 6, pick 205 (acquired from Jacksonville Jaguars) - Kaleb Proctor, DL, Southeastern Louisiana

Holmes has consistently invested in developmental defensive linemen. Proctor fits that mold.

He totaled 16.5 career sacks and impressed at the Shrine Bowl, and as a penetrating interior defender, he’s equipped with intriguing upside.

While he’d likely begin as a rotational piece, Detroit’s track record suggests patience and development could unlock his potential.

Round 6, pick 213 (acquired from Seattle Seahawks through Jaguars) - Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Fisher is equipped with strong leadership qualities that should be appealing to Holmes and Lions head man Dan Campbell.

In 2025, the former Indiana linebacker amassed 48 solo tackles, along with 16 total pressures and two sacks as a blitzer. He also impressively permitted a 45.0 passer rating when targeted in coverage. And for his efforts, he earned a solid 69.8 overall mark from PFF.

He may not be big enough or well-rounded enough to be an impact linebacker at the next level. However, he still possesses enough solid intangibles to be a reliable special teams contributor for an NFL franchise. As a result, he'd be a worthwhile sixth-round selection for Detroit's front office.

Round 7, pick 222 (acquired from Cleveland Browns) - Cole Payton, QB, North Dakota State

Payton wouldn't pose a threat to Goff’s job. Instead, this selection would be about cost-controlled development at an ultra critical position.

Payton is a tough, strong and athletic QB who possesses solid developmental upside. His success will rely heavily on his ability to fine-tune his mechanics and find the right system to develop in.

However, at the very least, he could spell Goff in short-yardage situations, much like Taysom Hill does for the Saints.

Subsequently, there is value to be had with Payton being the final pick of the Lions’ 2026 draft haul.