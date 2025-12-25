Detroit Lions Taylor Decker Ruled Inactive Against Vikings

The Detroit Lions officially revealed their list of players who will not suit up against the Minnesota Vikings.

Earlier on Thursday, the team added left tackle Taylor Decker to the Game Status Report and listed the veteran as questionable.

The 32-year-old was ruled inactive.

An illness has swept through the team's Allen Park Performance Center this past week, impacting a handful of players and coaches.

A total of 12 players were listed as questionable this week, as the team was preparing for a division rival on short rest.

Prior the the game, safety Avonte Maddox and offensive lineman Giovanni Manu were ruled out. The two practice squad players elevated this week were tight end Giovanni Ricci and offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun.

The coaching staff and quarterback Jared Goff were impressed with the performance of Eguakun, who filled in admirably for Graham Glasgow last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked this week what goes into the decision of playing a player that is not at 100 percent.

This season, Detroit has again dealt with a variety of injuries to key players. Safety Kerby Joseph attempted to work through a knee injury, but was eventually placed on the injured reserve list.

Players like Decker and Amon-Ra St. Brown have battled through injuries all season, but have been still able to suit up.

“I think it’s the type of injury," said Campbell. "What is that, and can it get worse, significantly worse? Of course, there’s a chance for it to feel worse but is it structurally – are we talking about something that’s going to be a career ender if we keep playing, well that’s totally different. But the things where it’s not going to have that type of effect - doesn’t mean it won’t feel good but you feel ready to go, I’m hearing from everybody that you’re healed, you’re 100 percent healed, and now it’s just about getting your feet back under you, you’ve just got to play.

"They’ve done all they can do, and all you can do now is play the game. And that’s the best thing for you to get you back. So, as long as we check the box on all those, we try to make it go.”

Detroit is set to square off against Minnesota, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Lions' Week 17 Inactives List

#DETvsMIN inactives presented by Henry Ford Health

