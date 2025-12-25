Key Matchup Detroit Lions Must Win Against Minnesota Vikings

Limiting Minnesota running back Aaron Jones’ production will be pivotal in the Lions’ Christmas Day affair with the Vikings.

In the first meeting between the two teams this season (Week 9), Jones was Minnesota’s most productive offensive weapon, totaling 108 yards from scrimmage in the Vikings’ upset victory at Ford Field.

Jones has consistently been a problem for Detroit throughout his career. In 13 career games against the Lions, the former Green Bay Packers back has rushed for 810 yards and eight touchdowns, numbers that underscore just how effective he has been attacking Detroit’s defense.

Even at 31 years old, Jones remains an efficient runner, capable of a big day on the ground.

While Jones has not been Minnesota’s primary ball-carrier this season — Jordan Mason leads the Vikings in rushing attempts and yards — his role becomes even more important with Mason sidelined due to an ankle injury.

That void in the backfield puts more pressure on Jones to carry the load, particularly with rookie quarterback Max Brosmer making just his second career start. Brosmer has completed 31-of-47 passes for 220 yards, zero touchdowns and four interceptions in five career games.

Jones also is a more-than-capable receiver out of the backfield, having recorded 25 receptions for 189 yards and a score this season.

As for the Lions, they’ve allowed north of 150 rushing yards each of the past two weeks, including a season-high 230 yards last week against the Steelers.

And for the season, Dan Campbell’s squad has given up the 16th-most yards on the ground (1,724). The Lions have also allowed 12 opposing backs to score at least one touchdown on the ground this year.

Detroit’s rush defense undeniably will be tested against Jones and the Vikings.

“We can’t let the run game get going,” Campbell told reporters this week. “These guys are going to lean on you. They’re going to use the run game because it’ll alleviate a ton of pressure. And if we let them open the floodgates, it’s going to be a long day for us.”

If the Lions can curtail Jones' productivity on the ground, they’ll greatly enhance their chances of escaping U.S. Bank Stadium with a much-needed victory and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive.

In this Christmas Day matchup, I’m going to predict that Jones ends up with 84 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushing attempts.

