Reason Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Have Not Restructured Contracts Yet

The Detroit Lions are not forced to restructure any contracts until the official start of the new league year.

Many supporters are wondering why the Lions have yet to publicly report if players like quarterback Jared Goff, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown or right tackle Penei Sewell were willing to restructure their contracts.

The team, along with the other 31 other NFL team's, must be compliant with the salary cap by 4 p.m. on Wednesday March 11, 2026.

Detroit also has yet to officially announce the release of veteran left tackle Taylor Decker and the trade of David Montgomery to the Houston Texans.

Each will also add additional monies to the salary cap.

General manager Brad Holmes is not facing any competitive disadvantages by waiting to announce potential restructures.

In order for Detroit to be able to afford to pay for the 2026 rookie class and for free agents, Holmes must add substantial space.

It is expected that Goff is the most likely candidate, as turning his 2025 salary into a signing bonus could net as much as $40 million.

As Detroit Football Network explained, "For example, quarterback Jared Goff has a $55 million base salary in 2026. The Lions could drop that all the way to a veteran minimum $1.3 million, giving Goff the other $53.7 million up front as a bonus. For cap purposes, that bonus would then be divided evenly over the four remaining years on Goff’s deal, freeing up $40.3 million this year."

During the legal tampering period, team's will contact potential free agents and work to come to a contract agreement. None can be officially signed until 48 hours later.

New free agency rule

A new rule has been implemented that allows teams to have additional contact with NFL free agents.

According to the new rule, starting with this upcoming NFL season, teams are now allowed one video or phone call with a total of five free agents during the negotiating period. Contact can be ade directly with the player, instead of how it occurred in the past, when team's only spoke with a player's agent. These calls must not last for more than 60 minutes. Any members of the NFL staff can participate in the phone call.

