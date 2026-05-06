Why Detroit Lions Target QB in 2027 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions appear to be set at the quarterback position for the foreseeable future.

In the 2026 NFL Draft, the team did not use one of their seven total selections on a quarterback, but did add former Illinois Fighting Illini signal-caller Luke Altmeyer to the roster as an undrafted free agent.

On SI NFL Draft analyst Justin Melo recently completed a way-too-early 2027 mock draft and had the Lions targeting a quarterback with the 23rd overall pick.

As Melo explained, "If the Detroit Lions fall short of their goals again, will they start thinking about drafting a young quarterback? Drew Mestemaker went from a zero-star walk-on at North Texas to throwing for 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns with nine interceptions this past campaign. Mestemaker followed coach Eric Morris to Oklahoma State. Don't forget that Coach Morris helped mold 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward at Incarnate Word and Washington State."

Last season, the talented quarterback established a new North Texas and American Conference record for passing yards in a single game with 608 against Charlotte, leading his team to a 54-20 win.

“The record is cool. I’m happy my name’s in history, but that’s not what I’m chasing," said Mestemaker. "I want to win football games. If that means I’m throwing for 600 yards, I’ll do that. If it means I’m throwing for 60, I’ll do that too. ... I looked up there at halftime and saw I was in the 300s. I saw I had something going, but I tried to not think about it, go out there and make plays.”

Late in the game, coach Morris, who is headed with Mestemaker to Oklahoma State, was made aware the record was within reach late in the game.

“When we found out the record was attainable, we wanted to do it,” Morris explained. “It’s a record he’ll have for a long, long time. For it to be a conference record and a school record is pretty neat.”

Currently, it is expected that veteran Teddy Bridgewater will again backup Jared Goff in 2026.

Briefly

Both Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown were spotted at Little Caesars Arena for Game 1 of the Detroit Pistons second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Lions have been regular supporters of the Pistons and several players attend games on a regular basis.

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