Detroit Lions Unsung Hero Earns Game Ball, 'Happy' to Contribute

The Detroit Lions are battling to earn a spot in the postseason.

With players going down to injury left and right, Dan Campbell's squad must rely on players that have spent a significant time on the practice squad.

Starting wide receiver Kalif Raymond is out injured, giving others the opportunity to step up and showcase how they can help the team and the special teams unit.

Veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy appeared in his second game of the 2025 season and had an immediate impact in the return game against the Dallas Cowboys.

As a result of the team dealing with injuries and his diligent efforts on the practice squad, Kennedy earned his spot on the 53-man active roster in late November.

The 29-year-old averaged 40 yards per kick return and earned a game ball, following Detroit's dominant 44-30 victory against the NFC East squad.

Kennedy, who is the second-longest tenured member of the roster, was asked postgame why he has had so much success returning kicks.

“Good blocking. All it takes is one gap," said Kennedy. "If you find it, just trusting it, hitting it with speed and getting downhill.”

With their backs against the wall, Detroit is now tasked with finding other unsung heroes, especially in the secondary.

"Any time you're up and playing, you just want to be able to contribute in whatever way to help the team win," Kennedy expressed. "So, just happy to be able to do that, honestly."

Quarterback Jared Goff discussed postgame why the team has continued to excel, despite dealing with injuries and having their backs against the wall.

"That’s what you want, and we’re right there," Goff explained to reporters. "If we’re able to win one at a time, who knows what can happen. There are plenty of games left, and we’re playing well. But -- sorry, to answer your question, yes. It does uptick things a little bit and gives us a little bit more motivation."

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer commented postgame on the speed Detroit featured on offense.

“Yeah, they’re fast. We’ve got guys that can run, too. I felt like we didn’t tackle great. When they got in the perimeter a bit, I thought they hurt us. We have to look at that. It’s an explosive, explosive football team. I thought Goff played very, very well," said Schottenheimer. "We just gave up too many explosives. Explosive runs, (David) Montgomery gets an explosive run. Big play for Jameson Williams after he made it a one-score game. Those are things we have been doing over the last three weeks, and we didn’t do it tonight.”

