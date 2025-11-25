Detroit Lions Waive Veteran Cornerback

The Detroit Lions have made a roster decision on veteran cornerback Arthur Maulet.

According to NFL Media, Maulet has been waived, prior to the team's Week 13 contest against the Green Bay Packers.

Maulet was able to assist Kelvin Sheppard's defense, as the unit dealt with a myriad of injuries the first half of the 2025 season. Against the Buccaneers, the 32-year-old was able to record an interception.

Because the team parted ways with Maulet after the trade dealine, he is subject to waivers.

If he is able to clear waivers, he is able to then sign with any NFL team as a free agent.

Terrion Arnold has cleared the first hurdle of the concussion protocol to be able to return and it is not expected that Kerby Joseph will return to play against the Packers.

Entering this stretch of games, in which the team will have played three games in 11 days, Dan Campbell indicated recovery and being mentally ready to perform is key this week.

“This is great. Well, it’s what I told the team last night. First of all, everything is about the mental. They’ve got to come back in and really we jumped right into Green Bay," said Campbell. "There was a couple things we hit, but I mean literally you have to go right into this game and it’s the next gameplan. And you’ve got to, everything that was in your head about that defense, about the way they played, about those matchups, you’ve got to take that right out."

"Now you’ve got to focus on this and as fast as you can digest what we’re getting ready to face, the person that we’re getting ready to face, why we’re attacking what we’re attacking, what they’re going to try to do to us, the better off we’re all going to be. So, it - and it’s hard and they’ve got to deal with it too. It’s hard. You’ve just come out of a game and you’re fatigued, you’re tired, the body’s a little beat up, but that’s what you’ve got to do. And you’ve got to get your recovery.

Detroit lost the opening game of the season in Green Bay and are looking to avenge a loss in the division.

"And then we start hitting Wednesday. They’ve got to start ramping back up and mentally, they’ve got to get locked in and ready to go for 60 to 80 plays, full-tilt. And it’s a mindset," said Campbell. "So, you do that and then you worry about the next one after that. You worry about the seven days or whatever after that. But this is - it’s about this week and it’s about their recovery.”

