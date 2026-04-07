Detroit Lions WR Says Offense Will Not 'Click Right Away'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will have had five different offensive play-callers, by the time the 2026 NFL season officially kicks off in September.

Anthony Lynn, Ben Johnson, John Morton, Dan Campbell and Drew Petzing each have been tasked with calling plays for an elite group of talent, with some having more success than others.

St. Brown spoke to a group of reporters at the annual owner's meetings and discussed Detroit hiring new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

John Morton was only able to last one season in Motown, as Campbell took over play-calling duties after seven games last year. Eventually, the veteran coach was dismissed, following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season.

The former fourth-round pick expressed he was eager to learn the playbook, but cautioned against having too high of expectations early on in the process.

“Obviously he’s going to bring some of his own stuff in, but a lot of the stuff that we’re good at, that we do well is still going to be what we’re doing,” St. Brown said, via the Detroit Free Press. “So I’m excited, I’m eager to get to the playbook and see what Drew has dialed up for us. It’s going to be a learning curve, it’s going to be a learning process for all of us, for him, for the players.

"It’s not going to click right away. There’s going to be some ups and downs," St. Brown added. "But I think if we all work together and work through it as a team, as a whole, as a unit, I think we’ll be just fine. I think we got guys on offense that can make plays. At the end of the day, you can put any play you want, it’s the players that make the plays and we got to go out there and make that happen.”

Detroit is certainly going to be committed to rushing the football and are hoping the new additions along the offensive pay dividends quickly.

With the addition of Mike Kafka to the coaching staff, Detroit's passing attack could have some additional wrinkles added, especially in multiple tight end sets.

Supporters are hoping Petzing is able to replicate the success of Johnson, who was able to land a head coaching gig with the Chicago Bears.

It may not happen quickly, but St. Brown expects the offense to eventually gel and make a significant amount of plays in a pivotal season.

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