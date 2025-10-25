All Lions

Dolphins Fans Express Sadness Dan Campbell Is Not Their Coach

Dolphins fans take to social media to express sadness a great coach got away.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels after joint practice
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell shakes hands with Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniels after joint practice / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions have enjoyed a nice stretch of success since the 2022 season.

Entering Week 8, several teams and their fans are now realizing their chances of qualifying for the playoffs are slim.

Supporters of the Miami Dolphins have been reflective the last several weeks, as the team sits with a 1-6 record.

The team has not won a single playoff game in a quarter-century, and the future of the current front office and coaching staff seems unstable.

On occasion, fans will post on social media highlights of former Dolphins interim head coach Dan Campbell, including a passionate speech given after earning his first victory in Miami, a 38-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans back in October of 2015.

Some fans took to social media to wonder why Campbell was let go, while others shared their belief it was unfair to assume he would have had success, given his inexperience at the time.

One supporter shared, "Bc the he “wasn’t ready” bs that we were all fed. I didn’t care that he wasn’t ready he was the man for the job and could’ve done it on the fly. Probably would’ve taken longer to get it all right like he does right now, but he had the foundation."

According to the Miami Herald, "At the time he was an interim coach he was still a little green, but has leadership qualities that stood out. He went on to work for Sean Payton and learned a bit more about being a head coach. Those years helped him put together a quality staff. He wasn’t an immediate success in Detroit, but they were patient and waited for his approach to create roots."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is on the hot seat and there has been a heavy amount of skepticism regarding his ability to lead effectively.

“The way I look at this job is I find it very offensive to all parties involved if I'm thinking about having a job. I need to be doing my job. As long as I’m the coach for the Miami Dolphins, they will get everything from me," McDaniel said after losing to the Browns, via Dolphins OnSI. "I refuse to spend my time thinking about something that you have your job, you do your job and you do it to the best of your ability, and that’s where my concern lies. I think it’s offensive to all coaches, players, and the organization, if I’m spending that precious time thinking about myself.”  

Here is a sample of Dolphins media and supporters expressing their frustration the former NFL tight end was not their head coach.

