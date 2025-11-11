Dominant Detroit Lions Offense Sparks Rise in Power Rankings
Here is a look at Week 11 NFL power rankings.
Following a dominant win against the Washington Commanders on the road, the Detroit Lions face a tough test against the Philadelphia Eagles.
In the majority of polls, Detroit's offense was praised for their ability to light up a bad Commanders' defense that looked like they had no clue how to stop the myriad of weapons at the disposal for Dan Campbell, who is now calling offensive plays.
Sports Illustrated
Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 6th
From Conor Orr column: Regardless, we saw in a ruthless 44–22 Lions beatdown of the Commanders why this team has become an NFL standard, especially on offense. Certainly, that had a lot to do with having Ben Johnson on staff and getting the team’s weaponry properly assessed and placed in a scheme that perfectly suited Jared Goff, a powerful offensive line and the handful of wide receivers, tight ends and backs that were funneled into the system. But perhaps just as important is Campbell’s inclination for sniffing out when it isn’t working—he was quick to pull the trigger on his initial offensive coordinator hire, Anthony Lynn, to make room for Johnson in the first place—and his willingness to throw on his Benjamin Franklin–sized bifocals and call the offense himself.
ESPN
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 6th
St. Brown is a two-time first-team All-Pro who has proved to be one of the squad's hardest workers, which has set the tone in Detroit since his arrival as a fourth-round pick out of USC in 2021. Through the first nine games, St. Brown joined Herman Moore (1995) as the only players in franchise history to record at least 60 receptions and eight receiving touchdowns. He did this all despite undergoing offseason knee surgery.
The Athletic
Power ranking: 5th
Last ranking: 7th
The third-year linebacker is a tackling machine against the run (76 stops overall). That’s no surprise. His four sacks and four quarterback hits are, though. Considered a one-dimensional player when the Lions (supposedly) overdrafted him with the 18th pick in 2023, Campbell has proven to be anything but that. The other Campbell, head coach Dan, took over play-calling duties Sunday, which is worth monitoring.
CBS Sports
Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 11th
Dan Campbell took over as the play-caller and the offense came to life. Of course, they did it against air, otherwise known as the Commanders defense. But it was impressive.
The Ringer
Power ranking: 4th
Last ranking: 6th
I think it was fair for Lions head coach Dan Campbell to take control of his offense due to hot-and-cold play from that unit over the past few weeks and a reported disconnect between players and new OC and play caller John Morton. We’ve grown accustomed to Detroit succeeding with a particular style, led by its rushing attack that sets up big passes off of play-action. And if that’s the way Campbell wants to keep things now that he’s the voice in Jared Goff’s headset, this move makes sense.
Still, I have a feeling that this offense has taken a step back in 2025 because regression is inevitable in this league, and the interior of Detroit’s offensive line is worse now than it was in years past. Maybe it’ll all work out, but I can’t use Sunday’s game against an awful Commanders defense as a signal in either direction.
Sporting News
Power ranking: 7th
Last ranking: 13th
The Lions unleashed the fully fury of their offense with Dan Campbell deciding to take over play-calling, just in time to have fun with a Commanders defense that was weak vs. all of Detroit's strengths.
USA Today
Power ranking: 9th
Last ranking: 9th
Points on eight consecutive possessions Sunday? A season-high 546 yards? Their first game in five weeks with more than 24 points? RB Jahmyr Gibbs having his best game of the season? Dan Campbell should keep calling the offensive plays as long as he wants.
Bleacher Report
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 9th
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell took matters into his own hands by assuming play-calling responsibilities. He may not permanently handle those duties, but the lead skipper should consider it after the team recorded its second-highest scoring output of the season with him on the headset.
Based on Campbell's play calls, he would like to feature Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams, who combined for 291 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders.
The Lions offense is rolling again, and they're capable of stringing together several wins with a high-powered scoring unit.
Yahoo! Sports
Power ranking: 6th
Last ranking: 7th
Jahmyr Gibbs has 40 touchdowns before he turns 24 years old. The only other players in NFL history to do that are Barry Sanders, Randy Moss, Emmitt Smith and Jim Brown, according to NFL Research, via Tim Twentyman with the Lions’ team site. That’s an unbelievable group for Gibbs to be a part of.