The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Lions 44-22 Victory Against Commanders
The Detroit Lions were able to soundly defeat the Washington Commanders to earn their sixth victory of the 2025 season.
Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Dan Campbell praised the offense for their efforts and noted how the offensive line rebounded this week.
The major story form the weekend is Campbell was taking over play-calling duties from John Morton. Since it was discovered, fans have been quite excited.
Detroit's offense had a stellar performance in a dominant road victory, highlighted by the play of the offensive line.
"O-line responded in a big way. (Taylor Decker) Deck and (Kayode Awosika) Yode, Graham (Glasgow), (Tate) Ratledge and (Penei) Sewell, they played big-time ball for us," said Campbell. "No sacks and then 6.8 average in the run game. Those guys played well together, did a good job and that really got us going, started us off. And really the whole offense played well."
Defensively, Campbell highlighted several players, including the play of defensive lineman Roy Lopez, safety Brian Branch and linebacker Jack Campbell.
"(Roy) Lopez showed up big time. He was disruptive, couldn’t block him. He’s just been a quietly productive guy for us the whole season and just really stepped up in a big way. (Brian) Branch was all over the field, played aggressive, smart," said Campbell. "Got him going, active player. Jack Campbell, he just continues to get better and better. I mean he’s our bell-cow over there and solves issues, plays snap to whistle.
"Rock (Ya-Sin) was good. I thought (Terrion Arnold) TA played much better overall, that was good to see. And then special teams, Jack Campbell - kickoff, three tackles on kickoff. I mean the guy does everything for us," Campbell added. "He’s a stud. (Trevor) Nowaske, (Lions RB Sione) Vaki and Stuard. So, that was just kind of a list of our guys who really showed out.
Campbell noted the team must continue their steady play in all three phases, otherwise they will not be able to defeat the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.
"We’ve got our hands full this week and we’ve got to be hitting on all three cylinders against Philadelphia because if we’re not, it won’t be enough," said Campbell. "So, it’s going to be a big challenge, but we’re excited. We’re excited. We’ll be looking forward to this when we hit the ground on Wednesday.”
Special teams was improved, but the unit did give up a significant kick return, an aspect the unit is still trying to clean up.
"Special teams was much better than last week. We got hit on - we’ve got one guy who was in a tough spot on kickoff return. But take that out and the rest of those we were on point. It was more like what you saw in the first one of the games. (Grant) Stuard knifes through there, makes a play," said Campbell. "So, that was good to see."
The latest 'Lone Wolves' podcast examines why the Lions were able to secure a dominant victory over the Commanders, why Campbell calling plays is the most ideal option for the offense.
