Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Best in NFC North

Now that the offseason has arrived, several outlets have released their early 2026 NFL power rankings.

Detroit is expected to retool their offensive line, and the addition of Drew Petzing to the coaching staff will spark hope the offense will continue to shine and get back to running the football more consistently.

Dan Campbell's squad took a step back in 2025, but there is a significant amount of talent on both sides of the football.

General manager Brad Holmes is now tasked with hitting on more draft picks that will have impact sooner.

Here is a look at where the Detroit Lions stand compared to other NFL teams.

Power ranking: 7th

After failing to reach the postseason, the Lions need to focus on improving their offensive line - particularly in the interior. Dan Skipper announced his retirement in January, and it goes without saying that the unit wasn't up to par this season. The Lions were 31st in pass block win rate at 55.5% and could benefit from taking a guard in the early rounds of the 2026 draft. Even All-Pro tackle Penei Sewell admitted after the season that the unit wasn't completely in sync and will look to get its "swagger back" under new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Power ranking: 13th

They have enough offensive talent to survive their post-Ben Johnson era, but the defense has never been good under Dan Campbell. They need help at edge rusher and cornerback. If they can find that with limited cap space, they’ll vault back into the top 10.

Power ranking: 15th

The Lions didn't take advantage of their big winning window and injuries helped derail the grand plans under Dan Campbell. They hope to rediscover their coaching mojo and also get better defensive talent around Aidan Hutchinson and Jack Campbell.

Power ranking: 10th

After missing the postseason just one year after going 15-2, the Detroit Lions will look to retool coming out of a down year. New offensive coordinator Drew Petzing ran a pass-heavy approach in Arizona, which should be beneficial for Jared Goff as he enters Year 11 of his impressive NFL career.

