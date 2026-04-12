Far-Too-Early Detroit Lions 2026 Record Prediction

The Detroit Lions fell far shy of meeting their Super Bowl-or-bust expectations in 2025. They instead experienced their fair share of ups and downs, finishing the campaign with a 9-8 record and in fourth place in the NFC North.

It was a hugely disappointing season for Dan Campbell's squad, which was coming off back-to-back NFC North division titles.

Looking ahead to the 2026 season, Campbell & Co. possess the NFL's sixth-easiest schedule, based on last year's win-loss records. Their opponents had a win-loss percentage of .467.

Detroit will play seven games against playoff teams from last season and eight games against teams that had a winning record in 2025.

Additionally, as is customary, the Lions will play their three division rivals – Minnesota, Green Bay and Chicago – once at home and once on the road. The NFC North will face all four teams in both the NFC South and the AFC East next season.

By finishing in last place in the NFC North last season, Detroit's 2026 schedule will include contests with the cellar-dwellers from the AFC South (Tennessee), the NFC East (N.Y. Giants) and the NFC West (Arizona).

The Lions’ week-by-week matchups have not been revealed yet. Those are expected to be released the week of May 11, as part of the NFL's annual schedule release.

However, we do already know who Detroit will play at both Ford Field and on the road in 2026.

Home games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, New England, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee, N.Y. Giants.

Road games: Chicago, Green Bay, Minnesota, Atlanta, Buffalo, Carolina, Miami, Arizona.

It's not an extremely daunting schedule. However, I still think all of the Lions’ divisional games will be tough contests. Plus, I envision Jared Goff & Co. facing tough tests from the likes of Tampa Bay and New England at home and Buffalo and Carolina on the road.

Detroit will enter the season with a strong core of players assembled by general manager Brad Holmes, mostly through the NFL Draft. This includes multiple All-Pro talents (e.g. Kerby Joseph, Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown) and a collection of Pro Bowlers (e.g. Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs and Aidan Hutchinson).

Yet, I don't believe the Lions will come close to winning a Super Bowl with the role players they’ve signed in free agency this offseason.

As much as I like the additions of Cade Mays and Isiah Pacheco and even Roger McCreary and Tyler Conklin, I don't think they're going to take the Lions to the next level.

Subsequently, at this present juncture, I'd predict Detroit to be a nine-win team (9-8) once again in 2026.