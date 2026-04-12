Ranking Every Detroit Lions Draft Class of the Last Decade

The Detroit Lions have had an up-and-down performance in the NFL Draft over the last decade.

General manager Brad Holmes has had some success over his five-year run, but the team has also had some tough showings in what is annually the most anticipated event of the NFL offseason.

With the 2026 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Lions are looking to add more talent amidst what has been a busy offseason. Holmes will have another opportunity to add young talent and put together a class the Lions can rely on for the future.

Here is a ranking of the Lions' last 10 draft classes ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

10.) 2019

General manager: Bob Quinn

Class: TE T.J. Hockenson, LB Jahlani Tavai, DB Will Harris, DE Austin Bryant, CB Amani Oruwariye, WR Travis Fulgham, RB Ty Johnson, TE Isaac Nauta, DE P.J. Johnson

Hockenson wound up being a solid selection, but injuries really limited his production over his first three seasons. He was dynamite when available, but was sidelined for stretches that hurt his consistency.

Entering his fourth season in 2022, Hockenson was primed for a breakout. However, with the team sitting at 1-6, the Lions traded him to the Minnesota Vikings at the deadline.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88). | Junfu Han-Imagn Images

Tavai played two seasons for the Lions before being released and has gone on to have a nice career with New England. Harris, Bryant and Oruwariye all played big roles at points, including a strong year from Oruwariye in 2021, but ultimately flamed out.

Ty Johnson didn't last in Detroit, but has wound up carving out a nice role in the NFL. He has become a solid secondary option for the Buffalo Bills, and had five catches for 114 yards for the Bills against the Lions during the 2024 season.

Fulgham appeared in just three games before being traded in 2020, Nauta caught three passes in two years and P.J. Johnson nevered appeared in a game for the Lions.

9.) 2017

General manager: Bob Quinn

Class: LB Jarrad Davis, CB Teez Tabor, WR Kenny Golladay, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, TE Michael Roberts, CB Jamal Agnew, DE Jeremiah Ledbetter, QB Brad Kaaya, DE Pat O'Connor

The Lions got some favorable returns early from this class, but the group ultimately flamed out quickly. Davis had a 100-tackle season with six sacks in his second year, but his role diminished and he wasn't retained at the end of his rookie contract.

Tabor underperformed and was quickly labeled a bust. He played two seasons with the team, appearing in 22 games with five starts.

Golladay had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and seemed to be on his way to a big pay day, but was injured in his fourth season and not retained by the Lions amidst their coaching change. That move turned out to be a wise one, as he signed a big contract with the Giants but played just two seasons before being cut.

The Lions have gotten some extended life out of this class, as Davis, Reeves-Maybin and O'Connor all returned to the organization after stints elsewhere. Davis' second stint lasted just three games, while Reeves-Maybin and O'Connor both carved out roles in recent years.

8.) 2024

General manager: Brad Holmes

Class: CB Terrion Arnold, CB Ennis Rakestraw, OL Giovanni Manu, RB Sione Vaki, DL Mekhi Wingo, OL Christian Mahogany

The book is still out on the Lions' 2024 class, as they're entering their third NFL seasons and have some things to prove. Arnold has shown some upside, but has struggled with consistency and was one of the NFL's most penalized players as a rookie.

Injuries have been an unfortunate theme with this class, as each of the players in the class have spent time on an injury list in their first two years. Rakestraw missed all of the 2025 season with a training camp injury, while Arnold, Manu and Mahogany all had lengthy injured reserve stints.

Wingo was a healthy scratch for a majority of the 2025 campaign, while Vaki has been almost exclusively a special teams contributor in his first two years.

7.) 2020

General manager: Bob Quinn

Class: CB Jeff Okudah, RB D'Andre Swift, DE Julian Okwara, G Jonah Jackson, G Logan Stenberg, WR Quintez Cephus, RB Jason Huntley, DT John Penisini, DT Jashon Cornell

Okudah was the jewel of this class at the time, but his talent never quite translated to the expectations of being the No. 3 overall pick. He struggled mightily in his first year and was limited by injuries to just nine games, and his second season ended with an Achilles tear in the opener.

After rebounding to play a rotational role in his third season, Okudah was traded to the Atlanta Falcons and has since played for three teams in three years.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a touchdown against Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1). | Kirthmon F. Dozier-Imagn Images

Swift ran into similar durability issues, and like Okudah was traded after three years to the Philadelphia Eagles. He has bounced back nicely, notching three straight years with over 900 rushing yards. He's now the top back for former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson in Chicago.

Jackson started 57 games for the Lions over his four seasons, but injuries limited his availability in his final contract year and he was not re-signed by the Lions. Like Swift, he has since landed in Chicago with Johnson.

Cephus looked to be on his way to a breakout 2022 season, but suffered a season-ending broken collarbone and was then released after being suspended for the entire 2023 season for violating the NFL's gambling policies.

6.) 2025

General manager: Brad Holmes

Class: DT Tyleik Williams, OL Tate Ratledge, WR Isaac TeSlaa, OL Miles Frazier, DE Ahmed Hassanein, S Dan Jackson, WR Dominic Lovett

Though it's been just one year, the Lions have some upside within the 2025 draft class. Williams has the chance to step into a big role after contributing in a rotation last year, while Ratledge started every game at right guard.

TeSlaa also showed plenty of growth and was praised by Dan Campbell for his efforts at the recent owners' meetings. The rookie caught 16 passes last year, and six of those were touchdowns. Lovett, meanwhile, contributed mostly on special teams when he wasn't a healthy scratch.

Frazier missed a big chunk of the season, but wound up getting some valuable action late in the year. Hassanein was retained after being waived with an injury designation at the end of training camp, while Jackson missed the whole year with a leg injury.

5.) 2018

General manager: Bob Quinn

Class: C Frank Ragnow, RB Kerryon Johnson, S Tracy Walker, DE Da'Shawn Hand, T Tyrell Crosby, FB Nick Bawden

The Lions nailed it with the selection of Ragnow, as he became one of the NFL's best centers. He was the Lions' iron man, starting 96 games amidst a slew of injuries that he played through during his seven years as a Lion.

Unfortunately, Ragnow retired prior to the 2025 season citing injuries, and even when he tried to return was ultimately unable to due to a grade 3 hamstring strain.

Johnson showed some promise early in his career, but had injuries inhibit his ascent and he was ultimately cut by the team in May of 2021.

Walker was another solid contributor at the safety position, but a torn Achilles in 2022 and the emergence of Kerby Joseph limited his value. Hand remains in the NFL after being waived in November of 2021, and has played three teams since.

Crosby was a nice rotational piece and swing tackle, but injuries cut his time with the team short as he was waived in 2021.

4.) 2016

General manager: Bob Quinn

Class: OT Taylor Decker, DT A'Shawn Robinson, C Graham Glasgow, S Miles Killebrew, G Joe Dahl, LB Antwione Williams, QB Jake Rudock, DT Anthony Zettel, LS Jimmy Landes, RB Dwayne Washington

Quinn's best draft class was his first, as he drafted four solid contributors with his first four picks. Decker was the Lions' starting left tackle for a decade, and was one of the team's core players throughout their recent run of success.

While Decker's tenure with the Lions ultimately ended in a sour fashion this offseason, he did plenty for the organization and will be remembered fondly for his production. Robinson played four seasons for the Lions, and has gone on to carve out a nice career playing for three different teams since.

Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell and first-round draft pick, Ohio State offensive tackle Taylor Decker. | Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Glasgow has done two separate tenures with the Lions, returning in 2023 after playing in Denver for a stint. He had a solid 2023 campaign, but his production dipped in recent years as he's struggled with injuries and he too was ultimately released this offseason.

Meanwhile, Killebrew was a solid special teams player for the Lions and has gone on to play a big role elsewhere with the Pittsburgh Steelers as one of their core teamers.

3.) 2022

General manager: Brad Holmes

Class: DE Aidan Hutchinson, WR Jameson Williams, DE Josh Paschal, S Kerby Joseph, TE James Mitchell, LB Malcolm Rodriguez, DE James Houston, DB Chase Lucas

The Lions had two first-round picks in this draft, and used the second to trade up. After selecting Hutchinson second overall, they moved up 20 spots to land Williams 12th overall. Three of their first four picks have gone on to have exceptional careers to this point.

Hutchinson started somewhat slow relative to expectations, but has quickly become one of the best young EDGE rushers in the entire NFL. Williams, meanwhile, has overcome some early adversity to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Paschal missed all of the 2025 season with an injury, which has unfortunately been a lingering issue with the young defender. Joseph was an All-Pro in 2023 after leading the NFL with nine interceptions, but there are some concerns about his future due to a nagging knee injury.

While Mitchell and Lucas both had short stints with the team, Rodriguez and Houston both made big impacts early in their careers. Rodriguez is back on a one-year deal, and could have a significant role after Alex Anzalone's departure.

Houston, meanwhile, started his career on a big note with eight sacks in seven games. However, an injury in 2023 started a quick downward spiral, as he was never able to nail down a consistent role with the team and was waived late in the 2024 season.

2.) 2023

General manager: Brad Holmes

Class: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Jack Campbell, TE Sam LaPorta, DB Brian Branch, QB Hendon Hooker, DT Brodric Martin, OL Colby Sorsdal, WR Antoine Green

Each of the Lions' first four picks in this class have started their careers on a high note, and all could be retained with second contracts by the end of this year. Gibbs, Campbell, LaPorta and Branch have all be cornerstones of the team's success throughout their careers.

Gibbs and Campbell were both surprise selections, but have been outstanding. Gibbs is the team's clear top running back, and one of the most dynamic players in the league, while Campbell earned First Team All-Pro honors in 2025 after a breakout year.

LaPorta and Branch, meanwhile, were both day one starters. Branch has played both nickel and safety at a high level, and LaPorta has been exceptional as a pass-catcher in addition to growing as a run-blocker.

Perhaps the biggest testament to both players and their impact is the struggles the team had without them late in the 2025 season.

The Lions' last four picks in this class has been a different story. Of these selections, only Sorsdal remains with the team.

1.) 2021

General manager: Brad Holmes

Class: OT Penei Sewell, DT Levi Onwuzurike, DT Alim McNeill, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, LB Derrick Barnes, RB Jermar Jefferson

Holmes' first draft class was a foundational one. Five years later, five of these players remain with the organization and have significant roles.

Sewell has been as advertised, as the seventh-overall pick has been named a First Team All-Pro three straight years. McNeill had a down year in 2025 after missing the start while rehabbing an injury, but in 2024 was one of the team's top defensive linemen.

St. Brown has been an All-Pro and is one of the NFL's most durable and consistent receivers, while Barnes has locked down a starting spot as the team's SAM linebacker.

Onwuzurike has a chance to assert himself amongst this core as well, as he's back after missing all of last season due to injury. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to have a big impact.

The Lions have doled out hefty money to retain the core of this class, and clearly believe they can help bring a championship to Motown.