Roundtable: What Is First Roster Decision Brad Holmes Should Make?

Detroit Lions On SI writers examine what Brad Holmes should do this offseason to turn the Lions back into a playoff team in 2026.

1.) How disappointing was the Lions’ loss to the Vikings?

Christian Booher: There are a lot of ways to describe what happened to the Lions in Minnesota, and disappointing is certainly one of them. Facing a Vikings offense that was without its quarterback, tight end, starting tackle and one of its featured running backs, the Lions looked primed to strike and dominate. However, they simply couldn't put together anything offensively and turned the ball over six times. It was not just disappointing but surprising in the worst way.

Had the Lions gotten gashed defensively, it would've been disappointing but not super surprising given the injuries they have sustained on that side. The Lions were without Taylor Decker on offense, but they have been without him in the past and have managed with Dan Skipper out there. It was a very disappointing performance.

Vito Chirco: It was ultra disappointing. To me, it was the definition of rock bottom for the Lions, which began the season with serious Super Bowl aspirations. Detroit looked like the polar opposite of a Super Bowl contender in Week 17 against the Vikings, committing six turnovers and producing just 231 total yards and 10 points. It was a downright awful performance from Jared Goff and the offense, and in the end, it led to the Lions’ worst loss of the season.

2.) When did things go south for Detroit this season?

Booher: That first loss to the Vikings is where you can pinpoint the Lions' season turning for the worst. Coming out of the bye, a win would've put the Lions at 6-2 and in the driver's seat in the division. However, they lost to the Vikings at home and things began to sour. Dan Campbell took over play-calling after that game, and in hindsight maybe it was an indication about how he was feeling about the team's trajectory.

Injuries are certainly to blame, but far from the only thing the Lions have dealt with going poorly over the past two months. The secondary has been gashed, they've been unable to stop the run or protect the quarterback and they haven't been able to consistently string together points. In retrospect, however, I think this should be good for them as winning solves a lot of problems, and now they'll be forced to internally evaluate where they need to grow.

Chirco: I think it was in Week 9, when the Lions, coming off their bye week, lost at home to the Minnesota Vikings. It was the beginning of a nine-game stretch in which the Lions lost six of nine, including a second time to Minnesota (on Christmas Day).

Since Week 9, Detroit, more often than not, has looked like anything but a playoff team. Because of such, Detroit is currently on a three-game slide, which officially eliminated Dan Campbell's squad from playoff contention in Week 17.

3.) What drastic changes should the Lions make?

Booher: I'm not sure that drastic changes are what this team needs, but they could be coming anyway. Veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker will reportedly contemplate retirement this offseason, and if he does decide to hang up the cleats it will be the second veteran stalwart the team's lost in two years up front. As a result, the team needs insurance on the offensive line, as I don't believe Giovanni Manu will be the instant answer the team would need.

I also think Detroit needs another defensive standout. Whether it be an EDGE defender or a shutdown corner, the Lions' man-to-man oriented defense revolves around having a consistent pass-rush and a solid secondary. Those two elements haven't worked together perfectly over the past two years, so an upgrade in each of those areas is important to find.

Chirco: Detroit absolutely needs to revamp both its offensive and defensive lines. The Lions have been dominated in the trenches far too often this season, a stark contrast from the Dan Campbell-Brad Holmes teams of the past two seasons.

There's also no doubt in my mind that the Lions need to fire John Morton and hire a proven offensive play-caller this offseason. Campbell needs to get back to focusing exclusively on being the team's sideline boss. Once he does, he and the Lions will both be better off for it.

4.) It feels like everyone thinks the Lions will just rebound next season. Could things get even worse in 2026?

Booher: I'm not sure how much worse it can get. The Lions still have plenty of stars under contract, and so if everyone's healthy it'd be more disappointing if the team doesn't bounce back against what could be a last-place schedule in 2026. If they do underperform again next year, then serious changes will need to be made.

It feels as though the wheels have already fallen off, so I'd be surprised to see things get worse. However, this year was an indicator of just how difficult it is to sustain winning in the NFL, so if improvements are not made then the Lions could once again be hovering around .500 next year.

Chirco: I don't think things will get worse. However, I do fear that if Brad Holmes refuses to upgrade the roster in a significant fashion, Detroit will be no better than an eight-to-nine-win team in 2026. And that, as we all know, won't be good enough to qualify for the postseason next year or anytime soon.

5.) What is the first roster decision Brad Holmes should make?

Booher: The Lions will need to clear cap space if they are going to be active competitors in free agency. This could mean some tough roster decisions for Holmes in the weeks following the regular season, with potential cuts made to veterans who have helped this roster.

When free agency rolls around, the Lions need to find players within their price range who can help them fill their needs, such as an interior offensive lineman or a pass-rusher. Continuity is always important, but Detroit needs to find some fresh faces who can help this group get back to the precipice of a championship where they were two seasons ago.

Chirco: Signing a proven center (or another veteran interior offensive lineman). Detroit has lacked steady production at the center position since the retirement of Frank Ragnow. Ragnow, a four-time Pro Bowler, anchored the team's offensive line for the majority of his seven-season NFL career. It's paramount for Holmes & Co. to make a concerted effort to upgrade the position this offseason.

