NFC Execs Predict David Montgomery Will Be Shopped at NFL Combine

The Detroit Lions will be among the 32 teams that attend the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple of weeks.

Annually, the league descends upon downtown Indianapolis to gather and learn much more about NFL draft prospects.

Also, a significant amount of discussions between general managers occur regarding players available to be dealt and general draft talk.

Also, a vast majority of agents attend the Combine, being there is an opportunity to network and discuss important matters with several teams. It is quite normal for teams to meet with agents of their own prospective free agents during the combine.

A pair of NFC execs shared with Lions On SI the expectation among the league is that Montgomery will be a player that will garner a significant amount of attention from many teams.

"With his experience and ability to break tackles, several teams could be interested in trading for his services. Detroit will learn much more about Montgomery's trade value in the next couple of weeks," one exec said. "This is now Jahmyr Gibbs' team, and that offense is not going to limit his carries. I expect Brad Holmes to have many conversations in Indianapolis about trading Montgomery."

Detroit has not had any conversations yet with teams about the 28-year-old, but Holmes understands the frustration Montgomery felt having his touches and carries reduced in 2025.

Another executive shared that running back Sione Vaki is a player who could be in line for an expanded role in Detroit's offense.

A source with knowledge of the Lions plans indicates the team is still very high on Vaki. Given his injury history, the team is hoping his offseason regime nets added strength and durability to be able to slide into the backup role.

Support for Montgomery

Jahmyr Gibbs had another successful season in 2025.

As a result of his rapid ascension, there is expectation he will get even more of the workload in Detroit's offense.

Even though many believe the dynamic running backs duo could split up, Gibbs still would welcome if his veteran teammate returned.

“Of course I want David back,”Gibbs said at the Pro Bowl, via the Detroit Free Press. “The whole team would want David back, but it’s ultimately up to him. He’s going to do what’s best for him and his family and whatever he decides to do I’m going to support 100%. But of course we want him back, though.”

