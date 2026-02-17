Idea to Trade Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets Support From 97.1 Host

It is that time of year when pundits and NFL fans come up with ideas for trades and suggestions for who general managers should target in free agency.

Supporters of the Detroit Lions are now highly invested and interested in the team upgrading their defense.

The past two Super Bowl winners have excelled along the defensive line and were able to have a significant amount of success pressuring and sacking the quarterback in the final game of the season.

A caller on 97.1 The Ticket this week came up with a bold trade idea, but not the one many would expect.

The idea was presented for the Lions to trade star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Kansas City Chiefs, in exchange for defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Afternoon drive co-host Rico Beard listened and explained why he would make the trade and would do it quickly.

Beard expressed, "I'd do it. It would hurt, but you've got (Isaac TeSlaa here, you've got Jamo (Jameson Williams here. You could go and find a veteran wide receiver if you need them. Yes, and you're adding Chris Jones to go along with Aidan Hutchinson. I'd do that trade in a heartbeat."

Jeff Riger, who was filling in for Mike Valenti, took the opposite stance.

Jones, 31, did not have his most productive season with the AFC West squad in 2025.

As PFF explained, ranking him No. 100 on their recent list of Top-101 players, "Chris Jones’ 2025 season was a tale of two phases. His 70.5 PFF grade marked the first time he’s dipped below 72.0 since his rookie year and just the third time in his 10-year career that he’s graded under 85.0. He remained elite as a pass-rusher, recording seven sacks, 19 hits and 37 hurries on 495 pass-rush snaps en route to a 90.7 pass-rush grade, which ranked second at the position. However, his 43.4 run-defense grade (107th out of 142 qualifying interior defenders) dragged down his overall mark."

