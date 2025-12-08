Key Lions OL Expected to Return to Practice This Week

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell expects second-year offensive lineman Christian Mahogany to return to practice this week, as the team begins their preparations for the Los Angeles Rams.

“We’ll probably try to get him some work this week. I don’t know, a lot of it’s going to be what does he look like this week? And honestly, I don’t expect a lot right now this week," said Campbell. But, I do think he’s starting to feel good enough to work him into practice.”

Mahogany, when he returns to practice, would have a potential of 21 days to be evaluated by the coaching staff, to determine if he could return to action.

"I felt a lot better having a full camp and a full spring and now I feel even better 'cause I’m more in shape, I’ll be even healthier when I get back," Mahogany said, via the Detroit Free Press. "My body’s had some time off and I can give it my 150% for my guys.

“I just want to help in any way possible. If they’re saying, 'Just be here in meetings,' that’s full me. If they say, 'We want you to play,' I’m going to play," Mahogany added. "So, that’s who I am. I know the risks, so it is what it is. I’m going to try and be back as quick as possible."

Kayode Awosika, Trystan Colon and Miles Frazier have seen action during Mahogany's absence.

Detroit's fifth-year head coach was asked by local reporters during his Monday media session if rookie Miles Frazier had showcased enough against the Dallas Cowboys to earn the starting job, when the team travels West to face Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

“That’s hard to say. I can’t say that. Now, that being said, every rep he gets is only going to help him. Those are real reps against some real dudes, real opponents, and that’s the most the most significant reps he’s had. It’s not even close. There again, you do the best you can in practice," said Campbell. "And he’s gotten some good stuff with Mac (Alim McNeill) and those guys.

"But we’re talking about maybe three weeks of practice and maybe 100 reps, if he’s lucky in practice," Campbell commented further. "Now, that being said, do I want to play him? I would love to play him some more.”

Frazier played 26 offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps against Dallas. He earned a low PFF grade after being penalized twice for false starts (23.2).

