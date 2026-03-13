Detroit Lions Sign Tight End Tyler Conklin

The Detroit Lions have added depth to their tight end room by signing veteran Tyler Conklin.

Conklin, 30, is a Michigan native who played collegiately at Northwood and Central Michigan University.

After a solid collegiate career, he was was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2018 NFL draft.

His tenure with the New York Jets (2022-2024) was considered successful. He secured 170 receptions for 1,622 yards and seven touchdowns while playing for the AFC East squad.

He was on the receiving end of future Pro Football Hall of quarterback Aaron Rodgers' 500th career touchdown pass in the last game of the season.

The top two tight ends on the Lions' roster, Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright, are also expected to benefit from the addition of Drew Petzing to the coaching staff.

Detroit's new offensive coordinator appeared on an SB Nation podcast and discussed what seperated him from other candidates who were interviewed to replace John Morton.

“It’s the confidence I go about the job with. It’s my background in a lot of different rooms. I was a receivers coach, I was a tight ends coach, I was a quarterbacks coach," said Petzing. "One of the key points about being an offensive coordinator is you’ve got to be in charge of everything, and you have to hold people accountable. I think it helps having a diverse background on the offensive side of the ball to do that.

"I’ve had to coach the details of how to block wide zone on the front side with a tight end, or how to release versus press as a receiver, or where a quarterback’s eyes and where his feet should be in the quarterback room. I think that was probably one of those things that I like to think shone through throughout the interview."

Petzing gained play-calling experience during his tenure with the Arizona Cardinals.

“Then the other part of calling plays for three years, you start to figure out why you’re doing things, how to highlight talent that you do or don’t have," said Petzing. "I think that’s something that hopefully people were able to see throughout my three years there in Arizona. And I’m hoping I’m getting better every single game and every year I’m doing it.”

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