Grading Detroit Lions Signing Wide Receiver Greg Dortch

The Detroit Lions’ decision to sign wide receiver Greg Dortch may not be flashy or steal headlines, but it represents a smart, calculated move that fits their roster construction philosophy.

When evaluating the addition, it’s clear Detroit general manager Brad Holmes prioritized Dortch’s versatility and special teams value – two appealing traits the former Arizona Cardinals receiver brings to the table.

Dortch steps in as a natural replacement for Kalif Raymond, who departed for the Chicago Bears this offseason after carving out a role as both a gadget receiver and return specialist in Detroit.

As noted, Dortch is equipped with many of the same strengths as Raymond: quickness, elusiveness in space and the ability to contribute in multiple aspects of the game.

One of the other ultra appealing elements of Dortch’s profile is his familiarity with new Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

Having spent time together with the Cardinals, Dortch should face a minimal learning curve in Detroit. That continuity matters, especially for a Lions team looking to get back to the postseason in 2026.

Production-wise, Dortch hasn’t produced eye-popping stats, yet has been steady.

He has amassed at least 200 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons, and posted a career-best 52 receptions in 2022. Plus, in 2025, he notched 29 catches, three receiving touchdowns and even added a rushing score.

Where Dortch truly stands out, though, is in his yards after the catch ability.

His 6.9 YAC average last season ranked among the league’s best, tied with Jameson Williams for seventh in the NFL. He ranked fifth in that same stat in 2024 and ninth in 2023.

Plus, he's proven to be a very capable returner over the years. In fact, he’s returned at least 16 punts in each of the last four years, and last year he served as one of the Cardinals’ two kick returners.

He ended up returning 31 kickoffs for 811 yards last season, good for an average of 26.2 yards per return. It ranked 15th among all kick returners with at least 22 returns.

“(He’s a) playmaker, man ... He wears a lot of hats for us,” former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said of Dortch. “He puts his pads on every day and comes to work and he is a grinder. I love him for it. He's highly competitive. If you get enough of those guys, you'll be okay.”

Dortch, a special teams ace, is a logical replacement for Raymond. And on a one-year deal, he should prove to be a worthwhile investment for Holmes & Co.

At this present juncture, I'm willing to give the signing a solid “B” grade.