Grading Lions' Selection of WR Kendrick Law

If Brad Holmes has to trade up to get a player he wants in the draft, he will do it (and with very little care for what all the fans and pundits think).

He proved so once again Saturday, parting with two draft choices – picks No. 181 (fifth) and No. 213 (sixth) – to select Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law at No. 168 overall.

It was a bit of a head-scratcher, considering the fact that all throughout the pre-draft process, Law was considered to be a prospect that would be available as late as the sixth round.

However, Holmes obviously did not agree with the above sentiment, and believed it was paramount to swing the draft-day deal with the Buffalo Bills.

Law, standing in at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, projects as a serviceable special teams performer at the next level, with the potential to become an impact kick returner. And if he develops further, he could become a viable replacement for former Lions WR Kalif Raymond, who signed with the rival Chicago Bears this offseason.

Law brings to the table an ample amount of special teams experience, having returned kicks (and a few punts) in three of his four collegiate campaigns (2023-24 with Alabama and 2025 with Kentucky).

Additionally, in his lone campaign with the Wildcats, he amassed a team-leading 53 receptions for 540 yards (10.2 yards/catch) and three touchdowns. Plus, he returned nine kicks for 174 yards. And for his efforts, he earned a 71.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

There’s no doubt that Law possesses a knack for breaking tackles and racking up yards after the catch.

However, he’s far from a complete receiver and gifted route runner, as he possesses a limited route tree. Furthermore, he’s finished a season with north of 135 receiving yards just once.

Subsequently, I wouldn’t expect Law to make a major impact as a receiver in his NFL career. His impact will most likely be felt on special teams.

As Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo explains, “Between his stints at Alabama and Kentucky, wide receiver Kendrick Law is an experienced kickoff specialist. He placed 11th in the SEC in return yardage this past season. In 2023, he posted a career-high 405 return yards with the Crimson Tide. Law should challenge for an NFL roster spot on special teams as a rookie.”

I have yet to be convinced that Holmes & Co. had to trade up to land Law. It furthers the reason why I can’t give this pick any higher than a “C” grade at the present moment.

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