Lions Trade Up For Added Depth at WR, Land Kentucky WR Kendrick Law

The Detroit Lions made their fifth selection of the 2026 NFL Draft.

General manager Brad Holmes made the decision to trade pick No. 181 (5th) and No. 213 (6th) to the Buffalo Bills in order to move up a total of 13 spots.

With the 168th selection overall, the team made the decision to target Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law.

According to NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler, "Law is unimpressive on paper because of his college usage and underwhelming production. But the tape and testing have NFL evaluators believing there is more to his game. He is lightning quick in short areas and can destroy the balance of open-field defenders with speed to stretch. He is dynamic on slants and stick-and-nods, although his routes show more freelancing than nuance and he is unproven as a downfield target."

In Law's final season at Kentucky, he recorded 53 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns. He had a 71.6 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus and a 73.0 receiving grade.

Early in his career, it is expected he will serve a role on special teams.

"Law couldn’t expand his role in college, so there are understandable doubts he will be able to in the NFL," writes Brugler. "But he has an intriguing floor as a dynamic underneath weapon and special teamer, with the athletic potential to be more."

This was Detroit's second trade of this year's draft. Detroit also made the decision to trade up a total of six spots to land defensive end Derrick Moore.

Detroit lost veteran kick returner Kalif Raymond to the Chicago Bears in free agency, but were able to land veteran Greg Dortch.

Detroit features one of the top receiving units in the entire National Football League. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Isaac TeSlaa are all expected to have highly productive seasons playing in Drew Petzing's offense.

Despite the shakeup at offensive coordinator, the team still has Scottie Montgomery overseeing a young group of receivers.

In earlier picks, the team has valued leadership and loyalty to their college programs. Each of the previous four selections played collegiately at the same school for multiple years.

Law was a transfer from Alabama, ending that streak.

Barring any trades, the Lions will make their next selection in the sixth-round (No. 205).

Lions 2026 Draft Selections

Round 1, pick 17: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Round 2, pick 44: Derrick Moore, DE, Michigan



Round 4, pick 118: Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan



Round 5, pick 157: Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State

Remaining Lions draft picks

Round 6, pick 205

Round 7, pick 222

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